WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As measles cases continue to rise across the United States and internationally, the New York State Department of Health has issued a travel advisory urging residents to take preventive measures before traveling to areas experiencing outbreaks. The advisory comes ahead of the busy spring travel season, coinciding with Passover and Easter holidays.State health officials are recommending that travelers ensure they are fully vaccinated with two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine at least two weeks prior to departure.According to the department, a single dose of the MMR vaccine offers approximately 93 percent protection against measles, while two doses increase immunity to about 97 percent.'Measles is more common in certain parts of the world and can be just a car ride or flight away,' said New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald. 'The virus is extremely contagious and can have serious health consequences, including pneumonia, brain swelling, and even death. Being vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and others.'The U.S. has already reported more measles cases in the first three months of 2025 than in all of 2024, with the majority concentrated in Texas and New Mexico.Canada is also facing a growing outbreak, with over 600 cases, primarily in Ontario. In New York, four cases have been confirmed so far this year-three in New York City and one in Suffolk County.Measles spreads through airborne droplets from coughing or sneezing and can linger on surfaces. An infected person can transmit the virus up to four days before and after the rash appears.Health officials urge anyone who may have been exposed to monitor symptoms for 21 days and isolate if symptoms develop.