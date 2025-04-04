Nvidia's stock continued its concerning downward trend on Friday, dropping approximately 6% to around 88 euros, following Thursday's significant 9.25% decline. This persistent downward movement is largely fueled by the recently announced U.S. import tariffs, particularly the planned introduction of a 34% tariff on Chinese goods, which has intensified investor anxiety. The trade tensions between the U.S. and China are increasingly casting shadows over the chipmaker's growth prospects, whose business model heavily depends on international supply chains and markets. Market nervousness is reflected in the high trading volumes-over 336 million shares changed hands on Thursday alone. Adding to the pressure, HSBC downgraded Nvidia from "Buy" to "Hold" and reduced its price target by $55 to $120, with analyst assessments suggesting limited upside potential of about 17% after the impressive rally in recent months.

Growth Drivers Remain Intact Despite Market Correction

Despite the current market turbulence, Nvidia's fundamental growth drivers remain strong. The company continues to benefit from increasing demand for high-performance chips for AI applications and the gaming sector. A significant development is its partnership with Nintendo, which will use a custom Nvidia processor in their upcoming Switch 2 console scheduled for release on June 5, 2025, in the U.S. at $449.99. The console will feature a specially developed Nvidia GPU with RT cores, delivering significantly improved graphics performance. This partnership underscores Nvidia's strong position in the gaming segment and could provide positive momentum once market conditions stabilize. Some prominent investors maintain their positive outlook on Nvidia despite the current selloff, viewing the price drop as a potential buying opportunity.

