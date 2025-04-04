Cummins Inc: Cummins Promotes Five Experienced Leaders to Vice President

Cummins Inc. is pleased to announce the promotion of five exceptional leaders to the position of Vice President, effective March 1, 2025. These leaders bring diverse experience, backgrounds and skillsets to Cummins, and they have each had a profound impact on our company, our customers and our people.

"These promotions reflect the outstanding business and leadership contributions of Shveta, Zach, James, Lyndon and Con," said Jennifer Rumsey, Chair and CEO of Cummins. "Their strategic vision and expertise have been instrumental in advancing our Destination Zero strategy, executing commitments to our customers and fostering a culture of excellence at Cummins. I am confident that they will continue to lead with the same passion and commitment in their new roles."

Shveta Arya - Vice President - Cummins India and Managing Director of Cummins India Limited: Arya is a strategic and performance-driven leader with over 20 years of industry and management consulting experience across various sectors. Since joining Cummins in 2016, Arya has consistently demonstrated her ability to align teams to a strategic vision and execute on that vision, positioning Cummins as a market leader in India. She has led transformation efforts that resulted in major improvements in profitability in the Power Systems business and launched products that meet stringent emissions standards. In her current role, Arya focuses on developing talent and managing key external stakeholders to ensure Cummins' growth and success in the region. She also serves as Managing Director of Cummins India Limited.

Zach Gillen - Vice President - Distribution Business Sales and Service North America: With more than 22 years at Cummins, Gillen has held diverse leadership roles across the company spanning Finance, Power Generation, Emissions Solutions, Mining and Distribution. His extensive travels and experiences have equipped him with a unique understanding of Cummins' customers and global markets. As General Manager of Cummins Sales and Service, North America (CSSNA) since 2022, Gillen has led a team of over 8,000 professionals serving customers in all market segments and in 165 parts and service branches across North America, delivering record sales and profits. He is committed to improving workforce safety and positioning CSSNA for long-term success by increasing investments in the branch network and developing strategic growth initiatives.

James Hopkins - Vice President - Engine Business Finance and Strategy: Hopkins has been with Cummins for 15 years, demonstrating his ability to understand the company's strategic direction and execute its priorities. His diverse experience includes roles in finance, investor relations and strategy for the Engine business. Hopkins has played a pivotal role in navigating the business impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and supporting Cummins' Destination Zero strategy. In his current role leading strategy and finance for the Engine Business, Hopkins focuses on the development and execution of strategies to drive new platforms and profitable growth globally.

Lyndon Jones - Vice President - Engine Business North American Sales and Customer Support: For nearly two decades, Jones has been a valued leader across the Engine and Distribution businesses, serving various business, sales, service and operations roles at Cummins with increasing responsibility. He has demonstrated his ability to build strong relationships and develop high-performing teams. As the leader of Operations for CSSNA, Jones significantly improved safety and propelled service initiatives. He now leads Engine Business North American Sales and Customer Support, working closely with customers to understand their needs and navigate the energy transition, as well as leading the next-generation platform launch with customers.

Con O'Sullivan - Vice President - Power Systems Supply Chain and Operations: O'Sullivan has been an integral part of the Cummins supply chain for the past 28 years. His extensive experience includes roles in supplier quality, procurement and manufacturing within the Components business. Over the last decade, he has taken on increasing responsibilities within the Power Systems supply chain. O'Sullivan has successfully navigated supply chain disruptions cause by the pandemic and led transformational outcomes for Power Systems, leading his teams to improve safety, increase plant output and support record revenue growth for the business. He is also leading the effort to expand the capacity of our global plants to meet the increasing demand of our power generation markets.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power solutions leader, comprises five business segments - Engine, Components, Distribution, Power Systems and Accelera by Cummins - supported by its global manufacturing and extensive service and support network, skilled workforce and vast technological expertise. Cummins is committed to its Destination Zero strategy, which is grounded in the company's commitment to sustainability and helping its customers successfully navigate the energy transition with its broad portfolio of products.

The products range from advanced diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, valvetrain technologies, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, axles, drivelines, brakes, suspension systems, electric power generation systems, electrified power systems with innovative components and subsystems, including battery, fuel cell and electric power technologies and hydrogen production technologies.

Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 69,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $3.9 billion on sales of $34.1 billion in 2024. See how Cummins is leading your world toward a future of smarter, cleaner power at www.cummins.com.

