Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2025) - Rain City Resources Inc. (CSE: RAIN) (the "Company" or "Rain") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of February 24, 2025 wherein the Company announced plans to raise up to $500,000 by way of issuance of 6,666,667 common shares, it has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $148,750.05 through the issuance of 1,983,334 common shares at a price of $0.075 per share. All shares issued are subject to a four-month hold period expiring August 4, 2025.

As previously disclosed, US$200,000 in proceeds from this financing have been used to mobilize and fund the operational expenses at the pilot plant located in Pennsylvania (the "Pilot"), as announced on February 12, 2025. The remaining proceeds will be used for general working capital purposes, including third-party analysis of results and reporting to be commissioned by the Company stemming from the Pilot along with advancing Rain's ongoing project discussions in Chile and Argentina.

The Company paid cash of $10,412.50, or 7%, as a finder's fee with respect to proceeds raised in the final tranche of the private placement. No insiders participated in this private placement.

In total the Company raised gross proceeds of $454,450.05 from its anticipated financing of up to $500,000 and issued a total of 6,059,334 common shares.

About Us

Rain City is an integrated lithium technology and project development company committed to solving the environmental, social, and economic issues associated with extracting lithium from brine.

