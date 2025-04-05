WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As artificial intelligence continues to transform everyday life, a revealing divide has emerged between how AI experts and the American public perceive its impact. A recent Pew Research Center study offers a closer look at this gap, uncovering both stark differences in optimism and shared concerns over control, regulation, and fairness.At the heart of this divide is a stark contrast in outlook. More than half of AI professionals (56 percent) believe AI will benefit the United States in the next two decades, compared to just 17 percent of U.S. adults who share that view. For many in the public, the rise of AI sparks anxiety rather than excitement-over half say they're more concerned than hopeful, a sentiment echoed by only 15 percent of the experts surveyed.This divergence is just as apparent when it comes to personal benefit. While 76 percent of experts believe AI will improve their own lives, only 24 percent of the public feel the same. Instead, many Americans (43 percent) fear AI might harm them, with a significant portion unsure of what to expect at all.Workplace automation is a key source of tension. Nearly two-thirds of the public anticipate job losses driven by AI, while less than 40 percent of experts agree. Still, both camps expect major disruption across sectors like manufacturing, journalism, and customer service. Interestingly, experts tend to be less concerned about AI replacing professionals in education and healthcare-jobs that require emotional intelligence and human judgment.Despite their differing levels of optimism, both the public and AI experts share similar concerns about the responsible use of AI. Over half of both groups want greater personal control over how AI is used in their lives and believe that the U.S. government is falling short in its efforts to regulate the technology effectively. Confidence is low in both public institutions and private corporations, with skepticism especially high among experts working in academia.Bias and representation remain critical issues. A majority of AI experts acknowledge that the perspectives of women and minorities are not well-represented in AI development. Just 44 percent believe that women's viewpoints are adequately considered in the design of AI systems, and even fewer think this is true for Black or Hispanic communities. Experts caution that if AI is developed primarily by a homogenous group, it risks reinforcing existing social and economic inequalities.Gender differences are notable too. Male experts tend to express more confidence and excitement about AI, whereas female experts are more concerned about its potential harms, especially related to bias, privacy, and equity.The conversation around AI is no longer confined to labs and tech summits-it's playing out in homes, offices, and governments. While AI experts see opportunity and progress, the public remains cautious, urging transparency, fairness, and meaningful oversight. Bridging this perception gap may be essential for ensuring AI develops in ways that truly benefit all segments of society.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX