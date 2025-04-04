ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc.: 3.5% Stake Acquired by Another Institutional Investor in ConnectM, Increasing Total Institutional Ownership to 49.9%

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNTM) ("ConnectM" or the "Company"), a high-growth technology company on the leading edge of the energy economy, today announced that Subrahmanyam Kota IRRV Trust, an institutional investor, has filed a Schedule 13G with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), disclosing ownership of 1,023,038 shares, or approximately 3.5% of ConnectM's outstanding common stock.

A Schedule 13G filing indicates a significant passive investment by institutional or qualified investors. Subrahmanyam Kota IRRV Trust's investment represents a meaningful ownership stake in ConnectM, reflecting confidence in the Company's strategic direction and future prospects. With Subrahmanyam Kota IRRV Trust's investment, total institutional ownership in ConnectM now stands at 49.9% of the Company's outstanding shares.

About ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc.

ConnectM is a constellation of companies powering the next generation of electrified equipment, mobility and distributed energy-thus enabling a faster, smarter transition to a modern energy economy. The Company provides residential and light commercial service providers and original equipment manufacturers with a proprietary Energy Intelligence Network platform to accelerate the transition to all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation. Leveraging technology, data, artificial intelligence, and behavioral economics, ConnectM aims to lower energy costs and reduce carbon emissions globally.

