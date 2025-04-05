WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) presented additional data from the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of BEAM-302 in patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) at the 2025 Alpha-1 Foundation 7th Global Research Conference and 10th Patient Congress, taking place April 4-5, 2025, in Lisbon, Portugal.Positive initial safety and efficacy data from the Phase 1/2 trial of BEAM-302 were previously reported in March 2025, establishing clinical proof of concept as a potential treatment for AATD and in vivo base editing. Preliminary results from the first three single-ascending dose cohorts demonstrated that BEAM-302 was well tolerated, with single doses of BEAM-302 leading to durable dose-dependent correction of the disease-causing mutation and total AAT protein levels above the therapeutic threshold in the 60 mg dose cohort.The company noted that the previously reported data were included in today's presentation, alongside updated biomarker data from the 60 mg cohort showing levels of corrected protein (M-AAT) and the mutant form of alpha-1 antitrypsin protein (Z-AAT) out to Day 28 for all three patients. At Day 28, the proportion of corrected M-AAT reached a mean of 91% of total AAT in circulation, surpassing levels observed in patients with the MZ genotype where circulating M-AAT is typically about 80%. In addition, treatment with BEAM-302 led to a mean decrease of 79% of circulating mutant Z-AAT from baseline as of Day 28.Beam said that it plans to continue the dose-escalation portion of Part A of the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial, including enrolling and dosing a fourth dose cohort of 75 mg, and expects to report further data at a medical conference in the second half of 2025.In addition, the company plans to dose the first patient in Part B, which will include AATD patients with mild to moderate liver disease, in the second half of 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX