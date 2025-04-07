Philips Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Improving Imaging Quality and Efficiency in Healthcare with Its CT 3500 Imaging Solution

Philips CT 3500, a scalable, adaptable, and durable imaging solution, improves efficiency and care quality, optimizes patient and user experience, and enhances clinical outcomes and operational efficiency.

SAN ANTONIO, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the AI-enabled CT systems industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Philips with the 2024 Asia-Pacific New Product Innovation Award. Over the last 130 years, the company has transformed from a manufacturer of affordable incandescent light bulbs into a global leader in health technology. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the company focuses on providing better care for more people through innovative solutions across the healthcare continuum, from healthy living and disease prevention to precision diagnosis, personalized treatment, and home care. Philips aims to improve 2.5 billion lives annually by 2030, including 400 million in underserved communities. The company drives value-based care through advanced diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring, and health informatics. Philips emphasizes sustainability, long-term partnerships, and patient outcomes, delivering devices that offer value over a 10-year or more life cycle. This strategy highlights Philips as a global leader in health technology, focusing on ethical practices, sustainable healthcare, and impactful innovation that enhances patient care.

Philips CT 3500 addresses the operational challenges of healthcare facilities, especially those in regions with growing patient populations. Its design allows for higher patient throughput without demanding significant increases in power or space, enabling hospitals with limited resources to manage larger patient loads efficiently while maintaining high standards of care. The Philips CT 3500 includes automation features that can help improve workflow efficiency and assist in streamlining the scanning process Precise Position uses a camera to enhance the vertical patient orientation accuracy by 50% and reduces positioning time by up to 23% compared to manual operations.1 Precise Planning suggests the scan area and Exam Card based on patient anatomy, for enhanced efficiency in exam prep and inter-operator consistency. Additionally, Precise Intervention offers automated setup and guidance support for tissue biopsies and needle-based procedures, which can help streamline workflow efficiency. CT 3500 allows operators to achieve high-quality imaging, with AI-assisted tools helping to standardize results, regardless of the user's experience. This user-friendly design, combined with the robust performance of the CT system, helps healthcare providers deliver reliable, consistent care even under constrained conditions.

Ojaswi Rana, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "Philips CT 3500 exemplifies the company's global leadership and commitment to addressing diverse healthcare challenges. The system's broad adoption across regions facing high patient volumes and logistical hurdles highlights its effectiveness and versatility. By emphasizing a unified brand identity and investing in advanced technologies like AI, Philips enhances its global presence and positions itself as a pioneer in scalable, sustainable healthcare solutions for the future."

The Philips CT 3500, unlike traditional entry-level CT scanners, incorporates advanced technology from its premium models. High-quality components, such as image detection and tube technology, enable even entry-level devices to produce accurate and high-resolution imaging essential for precise diagnosis and treatment planning. The CT 3500 employs AI-based Precise Image reconstruction technology to provide superior image quality at low dose. This technology enhances low-contrast detectability by up to 60%, reduces noise by 85%, and lowers radiation dose by 80%.2 Additionally, it reconstructs all reference protocols in under one minute, supporting efficient operation even in the busiest radiology departments. The CT 3500 manages high patient volumes while reducing the risk of unplanned downtime. Proactive maintenance and regular component checks and replacements prevent disruptions and significant delays in care, especially in remote areas or those with heavy patient loads. As a result, it contributes to continuous operation, helps providers avoid backlogs, and keeps services running smoothly. Philips' commitment to innovation, robust feedback mechanisms, and emphasis on reliability underscore its leadership in delivering high-quality, sustainable healthcare solutions globally.

"Philips employs a customer-focused strategy to guarantee that its products meet users' specific desires and requirements. The company tailored its CT 3500 to accommodate various healthcare environments by incorporating adaptable design elements and user-friendly features. This customization helps meet the unique demands of different medical settings, boosting overall user satisfaction. Moreover, Philips provides ongoing education and flexible support options to ensure that operators and medical staff stay updated with the latest practices, improving their ability to use the CT 3500 effectively and efficiently," added Rana. With its strong overall performance, Philips earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Asia-Pacific New Product Innovation Award in the AI-enabled CT systems industry.

1 Based on Philips in-house assessment by five clinical experts, comparing manual positioning versus Precise Position in 40 clinical cases using a human body phantom.

2In clinical practice, the use of Precise Image may reduce CT patient dose depending on the clinical task, patient size, and anatomical location. A consultation with a radiologist and a physicist should be made to determine the appropriate dose to obtain diagnostic image quality for the particular clinical task. Dose reduction assessments were performed using reference body protocols with 1.0 mm slices at the "Smoother" setting, and tested on the MITA CT IQ Phantom (CCT189, The Phantom Laboratory) assessing the 10 mm pin and compared to filtered-back projection. A range is seen across the four pins, using a channelized hoteling observer tool, that includes lower image noise by 85% and improved low-contrast detectability from 0% to 60% at 50% to 80% dose reduction. NPS curve shift is used to evaluate image appearance, as measured on a 20 cm water phantom in the center 50 mm x 50 mm region of interest, with an average shift of 6% or less. Data on file.

