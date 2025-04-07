Regulatory News:

Azelis (Brussels:AZE), the reference innovation service provider in the speciality chemicals and food ingredients industry, announces the nomination of Lily Wang as a non-executive and independent director. With over 20 years of significant international business experience in the chemicals industry, Ms. Wang's extensive expertise will further contribute to strengthening Azelis's strategy.

As from 8 May, Ms. Wang would be succeeding Ipek Özsüer, who has provided significant contributions to our digitalisation efforts since joining the Board of Directors in 2021. Ms. Wang's appointment is subject to approval by the shareholders of Azelis Group NV at the Annual General Meeting.

Beginning her professional career in China with Bayer Group in 2002, Ms. Wang has held numerous executive roles across Europe, Asia and America at both Bayer and, subsequently, Covestro, including Senior Vice President, Global Electronic, Electrical and Appliance and Global Distribution Management. She currently serves as the Global Head of Engineering Plastics for Covestro.

Anna Bertona, Group Chief Executive Officer at Azelis, commented:

"We are pleased to nominate Lily Wang for the position of non-executive director at Azelis. Lily's vast industry experience will continue to drive the company forward, and we will draw upon her experience in strategic and distribution management, especially in Asia which remains one of Azelis's key growth areas. We would also like to sincerely thank Ipek Özsüer for her contributions to our digital strategy over the last few years. Many opportunities continue to lie ahead, and we look forward to having Lily on board as we continue to set the market standard and establish ourselves as the leading global service provider for the speciality chemicals and food ingredients industry."

