In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of May 2, 2007, Azelis Group NV (Brussels:AZE) announces that on 28 May 2025, it has received a transparency notification from Norges Bank.

1. Summary of the notification

Norges Bank reported in its notification dated 28 May 2025, that on 27 May 2025, following an acquisition of voting securities, its share participation crossed the threshold of 3.00% in Azelis Group NV.

On 27 May 2025, Norges Bank owned 7,363,376 shares with voting rights, representing 3.02% of the total number of shares issued by the company (243,921,719), versus 5,650,841 shares representing 2.32 in its previous notification dated 28 April 2025, as well as 291,243 equivalent financial instruments, representing 0.12% of the voting rights issued by the company, versus 1,841,929 equivalent financial instruments representing 0.76% in its previous notification dated 28 April 2025.

2. Content of the notification

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name Address (for legal entities) Norges Bank Bankplassen 2, P.O. Box 1179 Sentrum, 0107 Oslo, Norway

Date on which the threshold is crossed

27 May 2025

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

3%

Denominator

243,921,719

Notified Details

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Norges Bank 5,650,841 7,363,376 0 3.02% 0.00% TOTAL 7,363,376 0 3.02% 0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement Norges Bank CFD N/A 291,243 0.12% TOTAL 291,243 0.12%

TOTAL (A B) # of voting rights % of voting rights CALCULATE 7,651,619 3.14%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

Norges Bank is the central bank of Norway. As part of its central bank activities, Norges Bank manages Norway's foreign exchange reserves and is responsible for management of the Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global (GPFG). The formal responsibility for management of the GPFG is placed with the Ministry of Finance, but is delegated to Norges Bank. All investments are executed by Norges Bank acting as principal and all holdings are registered in the name of Norges Bank.

3. Further information

The full transparency notification as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.

