In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of 2 May 2007, Azelis Group NV (Brussels:AZE) announces that on 18 November 2025, it has received a transparency notification from UBS Group AG.

1. Summary of the notification

On 12 November 2025, UBS Group AG (taking into account the holding of all its affiliates) owned 993,365 shares with voting rights, representing 0.41% of the total number of shares issued by the company (243,921,719), as well as 10,718,325 equivalent financial instruments, representing 4.39% of the voting rights issued by the company.

2. Content of the notification

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name Address (for legal entities) UBS Group AG Bahnhofstrasse 45, 8001 Zürich

Date on which the threshold is crossed

12 November 2025

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

3%

Denominator

243,921,719

Notified Details

A) Voting rights Previous

notification After the transaction # of voting

rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to

securities Not linked to

the securities Linked to

securities Not linked to

the securities UBS Group AG 0 0 0.00% 0.00% UBS AG 59,806 0 0.02% 0.00% UBS Europe SE 18,286 0 0.01% 0.00% UBS Switzerland AG 655,289 0 0.27% 0.00% UBS Asset Management (Europe) S.A. 80,518 0 0.03% 0.00% UBS Asset Management Life Limited 8,128 0 0.00% 0.00% UBS Fund Management (Ireland) Ltd. 72 0 0.00% 0.00% UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG 171,266 0 0.07% 0.00% Subtotal 993,365 0.41% TOTAL 993,365 0 0.41% 0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial

instrument Expiration

date Exercise

period

or date # of voting

rights that may

be acquired if

the instrument

is exercised % of voting

rights Settlement UBS AG Long Call Option 17/12/2027 177,000 0.07% physical UBS AG Short Put Option 19/12/2025 500,000 0.20% physical UBS AG Equity Swaps 28/03/2028 1,938 0.00% cash UBS AG Right to Recall of Lent shares At any time 257,118 0.11% physical UBS AG Right to Substitute shares delivered as collaterals At any time 154,759 0.06% physical UBS Switzerland AG Right to Recall of Lent shares At any time 64,793 0.03% physical UBS Switzerland AG Right to Substitute shares delivered as collaterals At any time 155,218 0.06% physical UBS Switzerland AG Right of use over shares At any time 7,446,832 3.05% physical UBS AG Right of use over shares At any time 1,224,167 0.50% physical UBS Securities LLC Right of use over shares At any time 675,000 0.28% physical UBS AG Long Call Option 17/03/2028 61,500 0.03% physical TOTAL 10,718,325 4.39%

TOTAL (A B) # of voting

rights % of voting

rights CALCULATE 11,711,690 4.80%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

Please see full chain of control attached.

Additional information

The disclosure obligation arose due to the total indirect holdings of UBS Group AG in voting rights of Azelis Group NV, held directly by controlled undertakings, going above 3% on 12th November 2025.

3. Further information

The full transparency notification as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.

About Azelis

Azelis is the reference global innovation service provider in the speciality chemical and food ingredients industry present in 65 countries across the globe with over 4,300 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 62,000 customers, supported by +2,800 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.2 billion (2024). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE and is included in the BEL20 and BELESG indices.

Across our extensive network of more than 70 application laboratories, our award-winning teams help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated, and unique digital service to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. Top industry-rated by Sustainalytics, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest, and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com

Attachment Chain of control

11. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation organizational chart UBS Group AG UBS AG UBS Switzerland AG UBS Group AG UBS AG UBS Europe SE UBS Group AG UBS AG UBS Asset Management AG UBS Asset Management (Europe) S.A. UBS Group AG UBS AG UBS Asset Management AG UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd UBS Asset Management Life Ltd UBS Group AG UBS AG UBS Fund Management (Ireland) Ltd. UBS Group AG UBS AG UBS Asset Management AG UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG UBS Group AG UBS AG UBS Americas Holding LLC UBS Americas Inc. UBS Securities LLC

