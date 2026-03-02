Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of May 2, 2007, Azelis Group NV (Brussels:AZE) announces that on 27 February 2026, it has received a transparency notification from First Pacific Advisors, LP.

1. Summary of the notification

First Pacific Advisors, LP reported in its notification dated 27 February 2026, that on 24 February 2026, following an acquisition of voting securities, First Pacific Advisors, LP increased its participation and crossed the threshold of 10.00% in Azelis Group NV.

On 24 February 2026, First Pacific Advisors, LP (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 29,548,906 shares with voting rights, representing 12.11 of the total number of shares issued by the company (243,921,719), versus 24,391,635 shares representing 9.99% in its previous notification dated 22 December 2025.

2. Content of the notification

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name Address (for legal entities) First Pacific Advisors, LP 2101 East El Segundo Blvd, Suite 301, El Segundo, CA 90245 FPA GP, Inc. 2101 East El Segundo Blvd, Suite 301, El Segundo, CA 90245

Date on which the threshold is crossed

24 February 2026

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

10%

Denominator

243,921,719

Notified Details

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities FPA GP, Inc. 0 0 0.00% First Pacific Advisors, LP 24,391,635 29,548,906 12.11% Subtotal 29,548,906 12.11% TOTAL 29,548,906 0 12.11% 0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0.00%

TOTAL (A B) # of voting rights % of voting rights CALCULATE 29,548,906 12.11%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

FPA GP, Inc. owns 1% of First Pacific Advisors, LP and it acts as its general partner.

Additional information

This disclosure is made on behalf of First Pacific Advisors, LP and relates to shares beneficially owned by various funds managed by First Pacific Advisors, LP, whereby First Pacific Advisors, LP has discretion as to the acquisition and disposal of the shares and as to the exercise of the voting rights associated with the shares as of February 24, 2026. The transaction resulted in the of voting rights owned to increase to 12.11%, above the 10% threshold.

The acquisition and disposal of the shares in the (company), by First Pacific Advisors, LP (on behalf of funds managed by First Pacific Advisors, LP) is part of the normal course of its portfolio management company activity, conducted without intent to implement a particular strategy for the company, or to exercise, as such, a specific influence on the management of the latter. The company, First Pacific Advisors, LP (on behalf of funds managed by First Pacific Advisors, LP) is not acting in concert with a third party and does not intend to take control of the company.

3. Further information

The full transparency notification as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.

··················· END ···················

About Azelis

Azelis is the reference global innovation service provider in the speciality chemical and food ingredients industry, present in 64 countries across the globe with over 4,100 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of complementary products to more than 65,000 customers, supported by +2,800 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.1 billion (2025). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE and is included in the BEL20 and BELESG indices.

Across our extensive network of more than 70 application laboratories, our award-winning teams develop innovative and sustainable formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the product development process. We combine global market reach with a local footprint to offer reliable, integrated, and unique digital services to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. Recognised for our sustainability leadership, we are committed to responsible growth that positively impacts people, communities and the planet. Through the application of science and deep market expertise, we act as catalysts for innovation, enabling our customers to win and our principals to grow.

Innovation through formulation

www.azelis.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260302415031/en/

Contacts:

Azelis

investor-relations@azelis.com