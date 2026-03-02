Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of May 2, 2007, Azelis Group NV (Brussels:AZE) announces that today, it has received a transparency notification from EQT VIII Fund.
1. Summary of the notification
EQT VIII Fund reported in its notification dated 27 February 2026, that on 26 February 2026, following a disposal of voting securities, its participation decreased and crossed downwards the lowest threshold of 3.00% in Azelis Group NV.
On 26 February 2026, EQT VIII Fund (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) no longer owned any Azelis shares with voting rights, representing 0.00% of the total number of shares issued by the company (243,921,719), versus 24,226,853 shares representing 9.93% in its previous notification dated 14 November 2025.
2. Content of the notification
Reason for the notification
Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Downward crossing of the lowest threshold
Notification by
A parent undertaking or a controlling person
Persons subject to the notification requirement
Name
Address (for legal entities)
EQT VIII Collect SCSp
51A Boulevard Royal, 2449 Luxembourg Luxembourg
EQT VIII SCSp
51A Boulevard Royal, 2449 Luxembourg Luxembourg
EQT VIII Investments S. r. l.
51A Boulevard Royal, 2449 Luxembourg Luxembourg
Akita I S. r. l.
51A Boulevard Royal, 2449 Luxembourg Luxembourg
Date on which the threshold is crossed
26 February 2026
Threshold that is crossed (in %)
3%
Denominator
243,921,719
Notified Details
A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
# of voting rights
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Linked to securities
Not linked to the securities
Linked to securities
Not linked to the securities
EQT VIII Collect SCSp
0
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
EQT VIII SCSp
0
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
EQT VIII Investments S. r. l.
0
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Akita I S. r. l.
24,226,853
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Subtotal
24,226,853
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
TOTAL
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise period or date
# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
Settlement
TOTAL
0
0.00%
TOTAL (A B)
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
CALCULATE
0
0.00%
Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable
Akita I S. r. l. (in voluntary liquidation) is controlled by EQT VIII Investments S. r. l. that is controlled by EQT VIII SCSp. EQT VIII SCSp is controlled by EQT VIII Collect SCSp. EQT VIII Collect SCSp is not controlled by any of its shareholders. EQT VIII Collect SCSp is managed by EQT Fund Management S.à r.l.
3. Further information
The full transparency notification as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.
··················· END ···················
About Azelis
Azelis is the reference global innovation service provider in the speciality chemical and food ingredients industry, present in 64 countries across the globe with over 4,100 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of complementary products to more than 65,000 customers, supported by +2,800 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.1 billion (2025). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE and is included in the BEL20 and BELESG indices.
Across our extensive network of more than 70 application laboratories, our award-winning teams develop innovative and sustainable formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the product development process. We combine global market reach with a local footprint to offer reliable, integrated, and unique digital services to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. Recognised for our sustainability leadership, we are committed to responsible growth that positively impacts people, communities and the planet. Through the application of science and deep market expertise, we act as catalysts for innovation, enabling our customers to win and our principals to grow.
Innovation through formulation
www.azelis.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260302523131/en/
Contacts:
Azelis
investor-relations@azelis.com