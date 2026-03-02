Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of May 2, 2007, Azelis Group NV (Brussels:AZE) announces that on 27 February 2026, it has received a transparency notification from FIL Limited.

1. Summary of the notification

FIL Limited reported in its notification dated 27 February 2026, that on 24 February 2026, following an acquisition of voting securities, FIL Limited crossed the threshold of 3.00% in Azelis Group NV.

On 24 February 2026, FIL Limited (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 8,624,927 shares with voting rights, representing 3.54 of the total number of shares issued by the company (243,921,719).

2. Content of the notification

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name Address (for legal entities) FIL Limited Pembroke Hall, 42 Crow Lane, P.O. Box HM 670, Hamilton, HM19, Bermuda

Date on which the threshold is crossed

24 February 2026

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

3%

Denominator

243,921,719

Notified Details

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities FIL Limited 0 Fidelity Investments Canada ULC 6,806,025 2.79% FIL Investments International 1,818,902 0.75% Subtotal 8,624,927 3.54% TOTAL 8,624,927 0 3.54% 0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0.00%

TOTAL (A B) # of voting rights % of voting rights CALCULATE 8,624,927 3.54%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

FIL Investments International is controlled by FIL Holdings (UK) Limited.

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC is controlled by Fidelity Canada Holdings (UK) Limited.

Fidelity Canada Holdings (UK) Limited is controlled by 483A Bay Street Holdings LP.

483A Bay Street Holdings LP is controlled by 483A Bay Street Holdings Management LLC.

483A Bay Street Holdings Management LLC is controlled by 483A Bay Street Holdings Management Limited.

483A Bay Street Holdings Management Limited and FIL Holdings (UK) Limited are controlled by FIL Financial Services Holdings 2 Limited.

FIL Financial Services Holdings 2 Limited is controlled by FIL Financial Services Holdings Limited.

FIL Financial Services Holdings Limited is controlled by FIL Limited.

FIL Limited is not a controlled entity.

Additional information

The holdings attributed to the entities mentioned in heading 10 arise from holdings of various undertakings for collective investment that are managed by Fidelity Investments Canada ULC and FIL Investments International each of which are entities that are subsidiaries of and controlled by FIL Limited. The entities mentioned in heading 10 are the discretionary investment managers and exercise the voting rights at their discretion in the absence of specific instructions.

3. Further information

The full transparency notification as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.

··················· END ···················

About Azelis

Azelis is the reference global innovation service provider in the speciality chemical and food ingredients industry, present in 64 countries across the globe with over 4,100 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of complementary products to more than 65,000 customers, supported by +2,800 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.1 billion (2025). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE and is included in the BEL20 and BELESG indices.

Across our extensive network of more than 70 application laboratories, our award-winning teams develop innovative and sustainable formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the product development process. We combine global market reach with a local footprint to offer reliable, integrated, and unique digital services to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. Recognised for our sustainability leadership, we are committed to responsible growth that positively impacts people, communities and the planet. Through the application of science and deep market expertise, we act as catalysts for innovation, enabling our customers to win and our principals to grow.

Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260302660989/en/

Contacts:

Azelis

investor-relations@azelis.com