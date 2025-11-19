Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of 2 May 2007, Azelis Group NV (Brussels:AZE) announces that on 17 November 2025, it has received a transparency notification from Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited.

1. Summary of the notification

Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited reported in its notification dated 17 November 2025, that on 12 November 2025, following an acquisition of voting securities, Aranda Investments Pte. Ltd., one of the affiliates of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, increased its participation and crossed the threshold of 3.00%, and Temasek as a group crossed the threshold of 5.00% in Azelis Group NV.

On 12 November 2025, Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited (taking into account the holding of all its affiliates) owned 16,169,653 shares with voting rights, representing 6.63% of the total number of shares issued by the company (243,921,719), versus 10,526,313 shares representing 4.32% in its previous notification dated 22 May 2024.

2. Content of the notification

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name Address (for legal entities) Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited 60B Orchard Road, #06-18, The Atrium@Orchard, Singapore 238891 Aranda Investments Pte. Ltd. 60B Orchard Road, #06-18, The Atrium@Orchard, Singapore 238891 Ellington Investments Pte. Ltd. 60B Orchard Road, #06-18, The Atrium@Orchard, Singapore 238891

Date on which the threshold is crossed

12 November 2025

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

5%

Denominator

243,921,719

Notified Details

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Aranda Investments Pte. Ltd. 3,157,893 8,801,233 0 3.61% 0.00% Ellington Investments Pte. Ltd. 7,368,420 7,368,420 0 3.02% 0.00% Subtotal 10,526,313 16,169,653 6.63% TOTAL 16,169,653 0 6.63% 0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0.00%

TOTAL (A B) # of voting rights % of voting rights CALCULATE 16,169,653 6.63%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

Aranda Investments Pte. Ltd. is wholly owned by Seletar Investments Pte. Ltd., which is wholly owned by Temasek Capital (Private) Limited, which is wholly owned by Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited.

Ellington Investments Pte. Ltd. is wholly owned by Bartley Investments Pte. Ltd., which is wholly owned by Tembusu Capital Pte. Ltd., which is wholly owned by Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited.

3. Further information

The full transparency notification as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.

