Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of 2 May 2007, Azelis Group NV (Brussels:AZE) announces that on 25 November 2025, it has received a transparency notification from UBS Group AG.

1. Summary of the notification

UBS Group AG reported in its notification dated 25 November 2025, that on 19 November 2025, following a disposal of equivalent financial instruments, UBS Switzerland AG, one of the affiliates of UBS Group AG, decreased its participation and crossed downward the threshold of 3.00%.

On 19 November 2025, UBS Group AG (taking into account the holding of all its affiliates) owned 279,984 shares with voting rights, representing 0.11% of the total number of shares issued by the company (243,921,719), versus 993,365 shares representing 0.41% in its previous notification dated 18 November 2025, as well as 9,265,170 equivalent financial instruments, representing 3.80% of the voting rights issued by the company, versus 10,718,325 equivalent financial instruments, representing 4.39% in its previous notification dated 18 November 2025.

2. Content of the notification

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name Address (for legal entities) UBS Group AG Bahnhofstrasse 45, 8001 Zürich

Date on which the threshold is crossed

19 November 2025

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

3%

Denominator

243,921,719

Notified Details

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities UBS Group AG 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% UBS AG 59,806 0 0 0.00% 0.00% UBS Europe SE 18,286 20,000 0 0.01% 0.00% UBS Switzerland AG 655,289 0 0 0.00% 0.00% UBS Asset Management (Europe) S.A. 80,518 80,518 0 0.03% 0.00% UBS Asset Management Life Limited 8,128 8,128 0 0.00% 0.00% UBS Fund Management (Ireland) Ltd. 72 72 0 0.00% 0.00% UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG 171,266 171,266 0 0.07% 0.00% Subtotal 993,365 279,984 0.11% TOTAL 279,984 0 0.11% 0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement UBS AG Long Call Option 17/12/2027 177,000 0.07% physical UBS AG Short Put Option 19/12/2025 500,000 0.20% physical UBS AG Equity Swaps 28/03/2028 2,317 0.00% cash UBS AG Right to Recall of Lent shares At any time 267,957 0.11% physical UBS AG Right to Substitute shares delivered as collaterals At any time 408,718 0.17% physical UBS Switzerland AG Right to Recall of Lent shares At any time 260,308 0.11% physical UBS Switzerland AG Right to Substitute shares delivered as collaterals At any time 42,777 0.02% physical UBS Switzerland AG Right of use over shares At any time 6,843,653 2.81% physical UBS AG Right of use over shares At any time 111,489 0.05% physical UBS Securities LLC Right of use over shares At any time 589,451 0.24% physical UBS AG Long Call Option 17/03/2028 61,500 0.03% physical TOTAL 9,265,170 3.80%

TOTAL (A B) # of voting rights % of voting rights CALCULATE 9,545,154 3.91%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

Please see full chain of control attached.

Additional information

The disclosure obligation arose due to UBS Switzerland AG going below 3% on 19th November 2025.

3. Further information

The full transparency notification as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.

··················· END ···················

About Azelis

Azelis is the reference global innovation service provider in the speciality chemical and food ingredients industry present in 65 countries across the globe with over 4,300 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 62,000 customers, supported by +2,800 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.2 billion (2024). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE and is included in the BEL20 and BELESG indices.

Across our extensive network of more than 70 application laboratories, our award-winning teams help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated, and unique digital service to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. Top industry-rated by Sustainalytics, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest, and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com

Attachment Chain of control

11. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation organizational chart UBS Group AG UBS AG UBS Switzerland AG UBS Group AG UBS AG UBS Europe SE UBS Group AG UBS AG UBS Asset Management AG UBS Asset Management (Europe) S.A. UBS Group AG UBS AG UBS Asset Management AG UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd UBS Asset Management Life Ltd UBS Group AG UBS AG UBS Fund Management (Ireland) Ltd. UBS Group AG UBS AG UBS Asset Management AG UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG UBS Group AG UBS AG UBS Americas Holding LLC UBS Americas Inc. UBS Securities LLC

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251126337804/en/

Contacts:

Azelis

investor-relations@azelis.com