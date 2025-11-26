Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of 2 May 2007, Azelis Group NV (Brussels:AZE) announces that on 25 November 2025, it has received a transparency notification from UBS Group AG.
1. Summary of the notification
UBS Group AG reported in its notification dated 25 November 2025, that on 19 November 2025, following a disposal of equivalent financial instruments, UBS Switzerland AG, one of the affiliates of UBS Group AG, decreased its participation and crossed downward the threshold of 3.00%.
On 19 November 2025, UBS Group AG (taking into account the holding of all its affiliates) owned 279,984 shares with voting rights, representing 0.11% of the total number of shares issued by the company (243,921,719), versus 993,365 shares representing 0.41% in its previous notification dated 18 November 2025, as well as 9,265,170 equivalent financial instruments, representing 3.80% of the voting rights issued by the company, versus 10,718,325 equivalent financial instruments, representing 4.39% in its previous notification dated 18 November 2025.
2. Content of the notification
Reason for the notification
Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Notification by
A parent undertaking or a controlling person
Persons subject to the notification requirement
Name
Address (for legal entities)
UBS Group AG
Bahnhofstrasse 45, 8001 Zürich
Date on which the threshold is crossed
19 November 2025
Threshold that is crossed (in %)
3%
Denominator
243,921,719
Notified Details
A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
# of voting rights
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Linked to securities
Not linked to the securities
Linked to securities
Not linked to the securities
UBS Group AG
0
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
UBS AG
59,806
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
UBS Europe SE
18,286
20,000
0
0.01%
0.00%
UBS Switzerland AG
655,289
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
UBS Asset Management (Europe) S.A.
80,518
80,518
0
0.03%
0.00%
UBS Asset Management Life Limited
8,128
8,128
0
0.00%
0.00%
UBS Fund Management (Ireland) Ltd.
72
72
0
0.00%
0.00%
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
171,266
171,266
0
0.07%
0.00%
Subtotal
993,365
279,984
0.11%
TOTAL
279,984
0
0.11%
0.00%
B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise period or date
# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
Settlement
UBS AG
Long Call Option
17/12/2027
177,000
0.07%
physical
UBS AG
Short Put Option
19/12/2025
500,000
0.20%
physical
UBS AG
Equity Swaps
28/03/2028
2,317
0.00%
cash
UBS AG
Right to Recall of Lent shares
At any time
267,957
0.11%
physical
UBS AG
Right to Substitute shares delivered as collaterals
At any time
408,718
0.17%
physical
UBS Switzerland AG
Right to Recall of Lent shares
At any time
260,308
0.11%
physical
UBS Switzerland AG
Right to Substitute shares delivered as collaterals
At any time
42,777
0.02%
physical
UBS Switzerland AG
Right of use over shares
At any time
6,843,653
2.81%
physical
UBS AG
Right of use over shares
At any time
111,489
0.05%
physical
UBS Securities LLC
Right of use over shares
At any time
589,451
0.24%
physical
UBS AG
Long Call Option
17/03/2028
61,500
0.03%
physical
TOTAL
9,265,170
3.80%
TOTAL (A B)
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
CALCULATE
9,545,154
3.91%
Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable
Please see full chain of control attached.
Additional information
The disclosure obligation arose due to UBS Switzerland AG going below 3% on 19th November 2025.
3. Further information
The full transparency notification as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.
About Azelis
Azelis is the reference global innovation service provider in the speciality chemical and food ingredients industry present in 65 countries across the globe with over 4,300 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 62,000 customers, supported by +2,800 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.2 billion (2024). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE and is included in the BEL20 and BELESG indices.
Across our extensive network of more than 70 application laboratories, our award-winning teams help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated, and unique digital service to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. Top industry-rated by Sustainalytics, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest, and transparent relationships with our people and partners.
Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.
www.azelis.com
Attachment Chain of control
11. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation organizational chart
UBS Group AG
UBS AG
UBS Switzerland AG
UBS Group AG
UBS AG
UBS Europe SE
UBS Group AG
UBS AG
UBS Asset Management AG
UBS Asset Management (Europe) S.A.
UBS Group AG
UBS AG
UBS Asset Management AG
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
UBS Asset Management Life Ltd
UBS Group AG
UBS AG
UBS Fund Management (Ireland) Ltd.
UBS Group AG
UBS AG
UBS Asset Management AG
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
UBS Group AG
UBS AG
UBS Americas Holding LLC
UBS Americas Inc.
UBS Securities LLC
