WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Momence, Illinois-based Johnsonville, LLC is recalling around 22,672 pounds of cheddar bratwurst product citing potential contamination with foreign material, specifically hard plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS.The recall involves 19-oz. Sealed firm tray packages containing five pieces of 'Johnsonville BRATS CHEDDAR Bratwurst' and the package code B9FOD. The impacted products, with establishment number 'Est. 1647', were produced on February 5, and shipped to retail locations in Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin.The recall was initiated after the firm notified FSIS that it had received two consumer complaints reporting hard plastic material found in the bratwurst product.However, there have been no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption of these products so far.Over concern that some product may be in consumers' freezers, the agency urged them to throw away or return the recalled product to the place of purchase. Anyone concerned about an injury are asked to contact a healthcare provider.In similar recalls, Beaumont, Texas -based D.J.'s Boudain, LLC in early February called back around 17,720 pounds of boudain sausage link products citing possible contamination with pieces of a pen.Further, in early January, the FSIS issued a public health alert for Stockyards Packing Co. LLC's Turner Farm branded frozen, raw ground beef products due to potential contamination with hard plastic and metal pieces.