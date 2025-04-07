Anzeige
Montag, 07.04.2025

WKN: A2JRKP | ISIN: US1375861036 | Ticker-Symbol: 9C0A
Tradegate
04.04.25
18:23 Uhr
3,420 Euro
+0,020
+0,59 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
07.04.2025 07:30 Uhr
Cango Inc. Achieves 12% Growth in Bitcoin Production for March 2025

Finanznachrichten News

SHANGHAI, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company"), a rapidly expanding leader in Bitcoin mining, announced its production update for its crypto mining business for March 2025, highlighting significant growth in Bitcoin production.

In March 2025, Cango produced a total of 530.1 Bitcoins, representing a 12% increase compared to 472.7 Bitcoins produced in February 2025. The average number of Bitcoins produced per day also rose to 17.1, up from 16.9 in the previous month.

As of the end of March, Cango holds a total of 2,474.8 Bitcoins, an increase from 1,944.7 Bitcoins at the end of February. The Company's deployed hashrate remained stable at 32 EH/s, while the average operating hashrate improved to 30.3 EH/s, up from 29.7 EH/s in February.

"We are pleased to report these positive results as we continue to enhance our operations in the growing cryptocurrency market," said Mr. Jiayuan Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Cango. "Our commitment to optimizing our mining capabilities is reflected in our production figures, and we look forward to further growth in the coming months."

Media Contact

Juliet Ye
Cango Inc.
Tel: +86 21 3183 5088 ext.5581
Email: ir@cangoonline.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cango-inc-achieves-12-growth-in-bitcoin-production-for-march-2025-302421780.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
