BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Apollo Insights - an independent equity research firm, Tuesday announced that it has initiated coverage on Cango Inc. (CANG), emphasizing the company's strategic entry into bitcoin mining, along with an analysis of its market position and future prospects.Tuesday, CANG closed at $4.10, up 5.40%, and is currently trading flat in after-hours on the NYSE.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX