LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ferrexpo plc reported record quarterly production since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, totalling 2.1 million tonnes, comprising 1.3 million tonnes of pellets and 0.8 million tonnes of 67% Fe concentrate due to a strong increase in high grade concentrates sold to customers in Asia. For the first quarter to the end of March 2025, this was an increase of 3% from a year ago. Total pellet production was down 26% from last year.At the end of February 2025, Ferrexpo plc reported a rolling 12-month LTIFR of 0.66, which was above the historic five-year trailing average of 0.52.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX