Aker BP ASA: First quarter 2025 trading update

Finanznachrichten News

LYSAKER, Norway, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP (OSE: AKRBP) will publish its report for the first quarter of 2025 on 7 May 2025. Today, the company provides preliminary production and sales figures for the quarter.

Production and sales

The company's equity production for the quarter averaged 441.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboepd). Due to overlift, the net volume sold during the quarter was 457.6 mboepd.

Volume (mboepd)

Q1-25

Q4-24

FY 2024

Net production

441.4

449.2

439.0

Overlift/(underlift)

16.1

(10.1)

(9.0)

Net volume sold

457.6

439.2

430.0

Of which liquids

394.0

373.5

370.2

Of which natural gas

63.5

65.7

59.8

.




Realised prices (USD/boe)

Q1-25

Q4-24

FY 2024

Liquids

75.0

74.1

80.1

Natural gas

85.2

79.0

62.9

Reporting date

The company will release its report for the first quarter of 2025 on 7 May 2025, at 06:00 CEST. On the same day at 08:30 CEST, the management will present the results via a webcast, available on www.akerbp.com/en. The presentation will be followed by an online Q&A session.

Contacts
Carl Christian Bachke, IR Officer, tel.: +47 909 80 848
Martin Seland Simensen, IR Officer, tel.: +47 416 92 087
Kjetil Bakken, Head of IR, tel.: +47 918 89 889

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-bp-asa/r/aker-bp--first-quarter-2025-trading-update,c4130085

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1629/4130085/3369477.pdf

Release

SOURCE Aker BP ASA

