Aker BP ASA: First quarter 2025 trading update

LYSAKER, Norway, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP (OSE: AKRBP) will publish its report for the first quarter of 2025 on 7 May 2025. Today, the company provides preliminary production and sales figures for the quarter.
Production and sales
The company's equity production for the quarter averaged 441.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboepd). Due to overlift, the net volume sold during the quarter was 457.6 mboepd.
Volume (mboepd)
Q1-25
Q4-24
FY 2024
Net production
441.4
449.2
439.0
Overlift/(underlift)
16.1
(10.1)
(9.0)
Net volume sold
457.6
439.2
430.0
Of which liquids
394.0
373.5
370.2
Of which natural gas
63.5
65.7
59.8
Realised prices (USD/boe)
Q1-25
Q4-24
FY 2024
Liquids
75.0
74.1
80.1
Natural gas
85.2
79.0
62.9
Reporting date
The company will release its report for the first quarter of 2025 on 7 May 2025, at 06:00 CEST. On the same day at 08:30 CEST, the management will present the results via a webcast, available on www.akerbp.com/en. The presentation will be followed by an online Q&A session.
Contacts
Carl Christian Bachke, IR Officer, tel.: +47 909 80 848
Martin Seland Simensen, IR Officer, tel.: +47 416 92 087
Kjetil Bakken, Head of IR, tel.: +47 918 89 889
