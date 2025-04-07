Eezy Oyj: Inside information: Eezy Plc launches the next phase of its performance improvement programme to accelerate the implementation of the strategy

EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE - 7 APRIL 2025 AT 09.30

Inside information: Eezy Plc launches the next phase of its performance improvement programme to accelerate the implementation of the strategy

Eezy launches the third phase of the performance improvement programme. In this phase of the programme Eezy will accelerate the implementation of the strategy and the benefits of the new technology in Staffing. Eezy will also review the performance of the different businesses, in particular the less profitable businesses and units, as well as the organisation and management models of the company as a whole. The objective of the performance improvement programme is a EUR 4 million profitability improvement. The measures will start to have an impact in the second half of 2025.

In autumn 2023, Eezy launched its performance improvement programme with a target of EUR 3 million in annual savings. The savings in this phase have been achieved. In June 2024, the performance improvement programme was continued with a renewal of the operating models, including e.g. the outsourcing of financial and payroll management to a partner. The objective of this phase is to achieve annual savings of EUR 2.8 million, of which the company estimates to reach full benefits in the second half of 2025.

"We have been implementing profitability measures with determination over the past two years. At the same time, we have invested in the development and deployment of the AI-based technology in Staffing, tailored for us. The new digital operating model will significantly improve our operational efficiency. We are already seeing significant benefits in terms of reduced manual work. We are now accelerating our performance by launching the third phase of our performance improvement programme", says Siina Saksi, Eezy's CEO.

Further information:

Siina Saksi

CEO

siina.saksi@eezy.fi

tel. +358 50 550 3912

Joni Aaltonen

CFO

joni.aaltonen@eezy.fi

tel. +358 40 524 7270

Eezy is Finland's largest work life expertise company, whose mission is to build good working life. Eezy serves its clients in areas such as staffing, corporate culture design, leadership development, recruitment, employment services and personnel surveys. In 2024, Eezy had a turnover of €174 million, employed 22 000 people, carried out thousands of organisational development projects and analysed up to 200,000 personnel survey responses. The company reports its CSRD compliant sustainability statement annually as part of its financial statements. See more: www.eezy.fi