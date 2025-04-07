Vistra launches newly-branded Vistra Fund Solutions with a promise to go above and beyond for clients

LONDON, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra, a leading provider of essential business services, is proud to announce the launch of Vistra Fund Solutions. This new strategic business proposition is laser-focused on supporting Vistra's existing fund manager clients with dedicated end-to-end services delivered by specialist teams, and on realising its full potential for growth with new customers across the globe.

Using the acquisition of Phoenix American Fund Administration and Transfer Agent business in 2024 as the catalyst, Vistra has transformed its fund offering into a high-touch global service model. Vistra Fund Solutions will deliver expert services across funds and SPV administration globally, powered by world-class people who live and breathe fund solutions, and a proprietary technology platform that leverages market-leading vendor systems. The new global business proposition has been meticulously designed to deliver seamless service and high-touch support to clients wherever they are in the world and a brand experience that the market deserves.

"The launch of Vistra Fund Solutions elevates Vistra's position in the funds market and brings into sharper relief the value we offer our global clients," says Simon Webster, CEO of Vistra. "We already had a strong and powerful funds business with great people, strong capabilities and huge potential. Now it's time to realise that potential by clarifying what makes Vistra Funds Solutions different and why we're the natural partner of choice for fund administration and support anywhere in the world."

Led by Abdel Hmitti, Vistra Fund Solutions provides a vertically integrated proposition that offers products and services to support fund structures, SPVs, and other related entities, ensuring a comprehensive approach across Private Equity, Real Estate, Infrastructure, Capital Markets and Aviation services. This single-source offering allows clients to focus on value creation for investors while being supported by dedicated professional teams.

"With this new proposition, we are laser-focused on optimising our operations and investing in the business to better serve our clients' needs and support their growth," says Abdel Hmitti, President of Vistra Fund Solutions. "We have reorganised our service delivery to embed a client-centric service culture that is underpinned by a robust operating model and technology platform. Our success is driven by our world-class talent and is already being felt as we support our clients at every step of the investment lifecycle to optimise impact and returns."

This brand launch is the start of a global campaign bringing Vistra Fund Solutions to life and highlighting what the promise of 'above and beyond' service means in practice. The campaign calls out high quality, precision, flexibility and agility, to deliver exceptional results and help fund managers choose what's right for both their ambitions and the specifics of their fund operation throughout its lifecycle.

Nicholas Macksey, Partner of EQT Private Capital Asia - an investor backing Vistra - adds, "Vistra Fund Solutions is a natural evolution of the legacy Vistra business unit that served the funds market. This launch is symbolic of Vistra's commitment to supporting those clients with the dedicated, world-class and tailored end-to-end services they need for navigating complexity and achieving success on a global scale. This is a milestone for Vistra and will accelerate the growth and value of the organisation for its people, stakeholders and clients."

For more information about Vistra Fund Solutions, please visit vistra.com/funds.

