The Company has today published its Notice of 2025 Annual General Meeting (the "Notice"), which can be viewed and downloaded from reports.anglogoldashanti.com. The Company's 2025 Annual General Meeting (the "2025 AGM") is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 27 May 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time (which is 4:00 p.m. British Summer Time and 5:00 p.m. South African Standard Time) at 6363 S. Fiddlers Green Circle, Suite 1000, Greenwood Village, CO 80111, USA.

Shareholders are invited to join the 2025 AGM virtually by following the instructions set out in the Notice. By joining the 2025 AGM virtually, shareholders will be able to view a live video feed of the 2025 AGM, submit voting instructions and submit questions either in writing or via an audio line.

The Notice sets out the business proposed to be conducted at the 2025 AGM, with the record date set as Friday 4 April 2025 for the purposes of determining eligibility to receive the Notice and to vote at the 2025 AGM. The Notice will shortly be posted to those shareholders who have elected to receive paper communications. AngloGold Ashanti's 2024 UK Annual Report, which was published on Wednesday 26 March 2025, will also be posted to those shareholders who have elected to receive paper communications and can be viewed and downloaded from AngloGold Ashanti's website at reports.anglogoldashanti.com.

