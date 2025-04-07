Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2025) - California Nanotechnologies Corp. (TSXV: CNO) (OTC Pink: CANOF) ("Cal Nano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 5:30 PM PT (8:30 PM ET). The CEO of Cal Nano, Mr. Eric Eyerman, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025|

Time: 5:30 PM (Las Vegas, NV Local Time PT)

Webcast: https://event.summitcast.com/view/YNz6mnmEsXyrdRxb78w2nX/guest_book?session_id=kkFNCFMoNJi9RShia7iUfy

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Cal Nano, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub, please make sure you are registered here: REGISTER

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub website is available here: HOME PAGE

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": AGENDA

About California Nanotechnologies Corp.

At Cal Nano, we envision a world in which our advanced technologies are used to help make the most innovative products on this planet and beyond. With our unique expertise in processing metallurgic powders into parts, global leaders trust us to help push the boundaries of applied material science. Headquartered in Greater Los Angeles, California, Cal Nano hosts advanced processing and testing machinery and capabilities across two manufacturing facilities for materials research and production needs. Our customers range from Fortune 500 companies to startups with programs spanning aerospace, renewable energy, defense, and semiconductors.

Reader Advisory

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to: future financial results, including anticipated profitability and/or lack thereof; statements about future plans, including statements about the planned expansion of the Company's manufacturing capacity, and new sites for the Company's production and headquarters; demand for the Company's services by current and future customers, including existing and future orders for the Company's SPS equipment and the anticipated revenue therefrom; and the expected future performance of the Company. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; expansion into the new manufacturing facility; a significant change in demand for the Company's services and products; industry conditions, governmental regulation, including environmental regulation; the effects of product development and need for continued technological change; the effect of government regulation and compliance on the Corporation and the industry; research and development risks; reliance on key personnel; operations in foreign jurisdictions; protection of intellectual property rights; contractual risk; third-party risk, risk of technological or scientific obsolescence; dependence of technical infrastructure; unanticipated operating events or performance; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, capital, skilled personnel and supplies; changes in tax laws; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

