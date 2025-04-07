Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2025) - Record Resources (TSXV: REC) reports that hydrogen anomalies were discovered on its Lorrain-Bucke property at Lake Temiskaming, Ontario.

The hydrogen anomalies were identified during a recent work program completed by Marc Richer-Lafleche from Quebec City's Institut National de Recherche Scientifique (INRS), Quebec Innovative Material Corp (QIMC) and Record Resources. What follows are statements quoted or paraphrased from Mr. Richer-Lafleche's report:

"During winter work in 2025, a joint scientific team (QIMC, Record Resources, INRS and Timiskaming First Nation) carried out a geochemical survey to measure dissolved hydrogen concentrations in the water of Lake Témiscamingue."

"Real anomalies were detected in the lake's deep waters, and more specifically in the transition zone linked to the winter stratification of the lake's waters."

"The survey was carried out along three sections of Lake Témiscamingue (lines 1, 2 and 3), and more specifically in an orientation perpendicular to the main faults of the Lake Témiscamingue graben. These are particularly evident on the Ontario side of the lake." (See figures 1 and 2 below).

"The survey was based on holes drilled in the ice with an ice auger. The holes, spaced at approximately 100m intervals, were located by GPS and the bathymetry measured using sonar."

"For hydrogen prospecting in a lake watershed, the results show that the prospecting technique is effective for targeting anomalies and also for detecting the processes of hydrogen emplacement and concentration."

"On the Ontario side, Quaternary and recent erosion processes have excavated a large part of this cover, exposing bedrock and certain faults on the Ontario coastline. It is likely that hydrogen outgassing is active on the Ontario side, and more specifically in the trenches of the Lake Témiscamingue graben."

"This could explain, among other things, the presence of hydrogen at the thermal interface delineating the different water masses of the lake's winter stratification. Higher-resolution studies in summer will be needed to clarify the mechanisms responsible for the presence of dissolved hydrogen in the deep waters of the Ontario sector of Lake Témiscamingue."

Michael Judson CEO, said, "Hydrogen exploration has begun with a very modest program on Lorrain-Bucke and already it has yielded a positive response."

"The results confirm that the prospecting methodology developed by QIMC and INRS is effective in identifying hydrogen emplacement in water. The QIMC and INRS team are making great strides in developing hydrogen exploration methods and this is another example of their success. This is an auspicious beginning to the partnership," said Judson.

Figure 1: Location of traverse lines along which the presence and amount of dissolved hydrogen present in the lake water at different depths was measured.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1769/247403_aa284a6804dbdb60_001full.jpg

Figure 2: A sample at of data collected on Line 2, station 1.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1769/247403_aa284a6804dbdb60_002full.jpg

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes", an or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would" , "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: approval of the Private Placement and obtaining a full revocation order. This forward-looking information reflects the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to the Company and on assumptions the Company believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the market acceptance of the Private Placement; the ability of the Company to obtain a full revocation order and the receipt of all required approvals in connection with the foregoing. Forward-Looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market price for securities; and the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder, court or regulatory approvals. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The Units and the securities comprising the Units have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor shall there be any sale of securities in the Unites States, or any other jurisdiction, in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

