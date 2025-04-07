WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Insulet Corp. (PODD), Monday announced that the company's tubeless, waterproof Automated Insulin Delivery System Omnipod 5 is now commercially available in Canada for the treatment of type 1 diabetes in people aged two years and above.The Omnipod 5 AID System aligns with Canada's Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems with the ability to adapt and deliver insulin based on the user's needs.Public reimbursement for Omnipod 5 is currently in place in Ontario and Nova Scotia, the company noted while trying to expand its coverage across various provinces and territories throughout the country.In the pre-market hours, Insulet's stock is trading at $241.40, down 1.57 percent on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX