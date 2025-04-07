WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Insulet Corp. (PODD), Monday announced that the company's tubeless, waterproof Automated Insulin Delivery System Omnipod 5 is now commercially available in Canada for the treatment of type 1 diabetes in people aged two years and above.
The Omnipod 5 AID System aligns with Canada's Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems with the ability to adapt and deliver insulin based on the user's needs.
Public reimbursement for Omnipod 5 is currently in place in Ontario and Nova Scotia, the company noted while trying to expand its coverage across various provinces and territories throughout the country.
In the pre-market hours, Insulet's stock is trading at $241.40, down 1.57 percent on the Nasdaq.
