Nixxy, Inc.: Nixxy Appoints AI and MedTech Pioneer Ashissh Raichura to Board of Directors to Advance Secure, Compliant AI Infrastructure

Renowned AI technologist with dual Ph.D.s in Cloud Computing and Machine Learning joins Nixxy board

Founder of Scanbo and expert in real-time, non-invasive diagnostics powered by biosensor AI

30+ years leading secure, compliant platforms across healthcare, telecom, and fintech

Proven experience in SOC 2, GDPR, HIPAA, and end-to-end AI security frameworks

Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIXX), an AI-first technology company transforming compliance-intensive industries with intelligent infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Ashissh Raichura to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Raichura is a globally respected AI technologist and entrepreneur with three decades of experience building intelligent, secure platforms at scale. He holds dual Ph.D.s in Cloud Computing and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, and is the Founder and CEO of Scanbo, a next-generation MedTech and medical device company delivering real-time, non-invasive diagnostics using biosensor AI. His work is at the intersection of healthcare, diagnostics, and intelligent infrastructure, with a focus on delivering clinically impactful, compliant, and accessible solutions.

"Ashissh combines rare depth in both AI architecture and global compliance strategy," said Miles Jennings, Interim CEO of Nixxy. "His leadership in building SOC 2, GDPR, and HIPAA-compliant AI platforms, especially in healthcare and MedTech, will be instrumental as we grow Nixxy's infrastructure across mission-critical industries."

Over his three-decade career, Raichura has launched and scaled enterprise-grade AI and diagnostic platforms across North America, India, and Latin America. His work spans AI integration in healthcare delivery, medical diagnostics, MedTech innovation, telecom, and e-government-environments where security, resilience, and regulatory compliance are foundational.

Earlier in his career, Raichura worked at Tech Mahindra, where he contributed to a major British Telecom project as part of the solution design team. He played a key role in helping BT transition to an IP-based infrastructure-an early example of his capabilities in modernizing legacy telecom systems for the digital age.

At Scanbo, Raichura led the development of cloud-native medical systems built from the ground up with data privacy, patient safety, and regulatory alignment at the core. Under his leadership, Scanbo successfully implemented SOC 2 audits, HIPAA-aligned protocols, GDPR safeguards, and end-to-end encryption (including SEC 2014-grade storage protection). He has also overseen multi-layer cybersecurity frameworks, including VAPT certifications, across both mobile and cloud-based diagnostic platforms.

"Nixxy recognizes that building trustworthy AI requires prioritizing scalability, regulatory alignment, and real-world impact," said Raichura. "I'm excited to contribute to a company that understands AI's true potential to advance sectors like healthcare and telecom, while upholding the highest standards of trust, safety, and impact."

Multilingual and globally experienced in AI and MedTech, Raichura brings a cross-border perspective to Nixxy's board. His advanced certifications in IoT and cybersecurity compliance align seamlessly with Nixxy's long-term vision.

About Nixxy, Inc.

Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIXX) is an AI-first technology company transforming fragmented, legacy systems into intelligent, secure platforms. With a focus on AI-powered communications, infrastructure, and compliance, Nixxy builds the digital spine for industries like healthcare, telecom, and government. Its flagship platform, Auralink AI, delivers secure CPaaS, AI billing, and enterprise infrastructure aligned with the strictest regulatory standards. Learn more at https://www.nixxy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those regarding the Company's business strategy, future operations, acquisition strategy, financial position, potential growth, spin-out transactions, and market opportunities.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, business execution, integration of new assets, regulatory developments, and other risk factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean a statement is not forward-looking.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

No Offer or Solicitation Disclaimer

This communication is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Risk Factors

Investors should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions associated with the Company's business, including the execution risks related to entering a new line of business and integrating recently acquired software. The Company currently has no revenue from the telecommunications line of business, and its ability to generate revenue and achieve profitability in this area depends on the successful execution of its business strategy, including the commercialization of its newly acquired technology, customer adoption, and operational scaling. There is no guarantee that the Company will be able to effectively integrate the acquired software, develop a viable market for its offerings, or realize anticipated synergies. The Company also faces risks related to market conditions, competition, evolving industry standards, and regulatory developments, which could impact its growth prospects. Additionally, the planned spin-out transaction involves uncertainties regarding timing, regulatory approvals, and overall market reception. Financial and liquidity risks, including the availability of capital and access to financing, may also affect the Company's ability to support this business expansion. These and other risks are detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Actual results may differ materially due to known and unknown factors, and investors are urged to review the Company's SEC filings and conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

Investor Contact:

Nixxy, Inc. Investor Relations

Email: IR@nixxy.com

Phone: (877) 708-8868

SOURCE: Nixxy, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire