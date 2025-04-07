Heineken unveils a phone case that flips your phone over when it hears "Cheers!

Ever had a night out and everyone has just sat scrolling on their social media? Global beer brand Heineken ® has found an ingenious solution

AMSTERDAM, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heineken® has created a prototype phone case that helps with a very modern problem: everyone being at the bar scrolling through their social media rather than talking to each other.

'The Flipper' quite literally flips your phone face down when it senses people are out having a good time through clever voice detection technology. The idea being that instead of being distracted by a barrage of notifications, people get SocialOffSocials.



The witty device uses an AI-trained listening tool connected to a robotic arm to flip the phone nestled inside it when it senses the word 'cheers' - a universal sign you're out having a good time in person.

The global beer brand launches the creation in a bid to demonstrate the issue of 'Phubbing' - being distracted by social media and snubbing the people you're with. In fact, a recent study* showed that up to 47% of adults are 'phubbers', glued to their smartphones.

To promote the message of getting SocialOffSocials, Heineken® recruited Swedish inventor and robotics enthusiast Simone Giertz to test The Flipper in her own idiosyncratic and humorous way.

Simone Giertz said: "I'm trying to spend less time on my phone and more time socializing and so far my strategy has been 'be really hard on myself'. But that evidently doesn't work very well. So I love 'The Flipper' - it's just a clever solution and a good reminder for me to not get distracted by social media when I'm trying to socialize."

Nabil Nasser, Global Head of Heineken®, said: "Smartphones and their array of social media apps are essential in our everyday lives, but the habit of scrolling through socials rather than having a good time in person is affecting the quality of our face-to-face interactions.

"Bars are some of the best places to socialise and make new connections, and we thought 'The Flipper' is a fun way to encourage people to flip off their socials and demonstrate why being present with those around you is so important."

'The Flipper' isn't the first device Heineken® has created in its bid to tackle digital overload. Last year, the beer brand launched 'The Boring Phone' - a stylish phone that comes without all the features that make the modern smartphone so distracting. The devices became a sellout success, proving that social lives are more enriching when there's less on your phone. In fact, they were so popular that Heineken® later launched 'The Boring Mode' - a way of turning any smartphone into a Boring Phone.

Heineken® also created 'The Closer', a high tech bottle opener that offered a funny response to our 'always-on' culture. When people used it to open a bottle of Heineken®, the bottle opener immediately shut down work applications - leaving you free to enjoy a beer without any annoying emails and notifications.

The ironic yet iconic Flipper is a prototype, but even those who can't get their hands on one are encouraged to flip their phones the old fashioned way and avoid digital distractions. Cheers! SocialOffSocials.

*Study in the National Library of Medicine by Ora Peleg; Meyran Boniel-Nissim; ' Exploring the personality and relationship factors that mediate the connection between differentiation of self and phubbing '

About Heineken®

HEINEKEN® is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brewing a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN® has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We employ over 85,000 employees and operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken® N.V. and Heineken® Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN® has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken® N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY) and Heineken® Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY)

