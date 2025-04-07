Collaboration Seeks to Enhance Ukraine's Mine Action Capabilities with Safe Pro's Cutting-Edge Patented AI Technology

Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), a leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered defense and security solutions, has entered into a multi-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Ukraine's Center of Excellence for Mine Action and Environmental Security (the "Center of Excellence" or "the Center"). Together, they will exam ways to integrate Safe Pro's patented AI-powered image processing technology, SpotlightAI, into Ukraine's demining methodologies and training programs to modernize the nation's approach to landmine detection and clearance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250403557510/en/

Safe Pro Signs MOU With Ukraine's National Mine Action Center Of Excellence To Modernize Demining With AI-Powered Threat Detection

Ukraine faces one of the largest landmine contamination crises in modern history, with over 138,500 square kilometers-an area the size of North Carolina-potentially littered with landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXO). Vast tracts of agricultural land have been rendered unusable, resulting in direct and indirect economic losses exceeding $80 billion. According to NASA Harvest, the war has left between 5.2 and 6.9 million acres of farmland abandoned, costing Ukraine approximately $2 billion in lost crops in 2023-crops that could have fed 25 million people for an entire year.

Conventional demining efforts are costly, slow, and dangerous, with estimates suggesting that clearance could take over a decade and cost more than $29.8 billion (The World Bank, The Ukraine Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment). However, by harnessing AI-powered drone imagery analysis through SpotlightAI, Ukraine can accelerate demining efforts, precisely identifying threats across vast areas in a fraction of the time and cost. The enormous area of land, located along the front lines of the war and in areas that have recently been retaken by Ukraine, can be potentially surveyed using SpotlightAI to determine the precise location of mines and UXO.

Under the Ukraine Ministry of Defense (MoD), the National Mine Action Center of Excellence serves as a central hub for advancing best practices in mine action, environmental security, and technological innovation. The Center facilitates collaboration among government agencies, public and private organizations, and research institutions, ensuring the rigorous testing, validation, and certification of cutting-edge technologies like SpotlightAI.

Through this strategic partnership, Safe Pro and the Center will develop next-generation demining methodologies and training programs powered by AI-driven threat detection. SpotlightAI, a patented, hyper-scalable AI-powered drone demining ecosystem running on Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud and on the edge with SpotlightAI Onsite, is designed to deliver rapid, precise mapping of explosive threats. This technology will play a pivotal role in setting new demining standards and methodologies that leverage AI's full potential.

Transforming Mine Action with AI Precision

Safe Pro's AI-powered threat detection ecosystem has already analyzed over 1,290,679 drone images, identifying more than 23,286 explosive threats across 5,338 hectares-an area equivalent to more than 9,975 NFL-sized football fields. SpotlightAI processes images in under 0.2 seconds, a game-changing improvement over traditional manual threat analysis which can take minutes per image.

"The Center's mission underscores Ukraine's commitment to leveraging advanced technologies in tackling one of the world's most significant landmine crises," said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc. "The selection of our AI-powered small object threat detection with precise mapping technology by the Center validates our vision and capabilities. We are honored to play a vital role in developing modernized demining standards and methodologies that will help save lives and restore land to safe use."

SpotlightAI is built on advanced machine learning (ML) models trained on an extensive proprietary dataset, capable of rapidly detecting and locating over 150 types of landmines and UXO. Whether operating locally for real-time detection or leveraging the hyper-scalability of AWS Cloud, SpotlightAI can process vast amounts of sub-centimeter-level drone imagery, generating high-resolution orthomosaic maps and interactive 3D models. These AI-powered maps provide a comprehensive, GPS-tagged visualization of surveyed areas, offering critical situational awareness for humanitarian aid organizations and local governments planning clearance and land release efforts.

As Ukraine reclaims its land and rebuild its economy, the collaboration between Safe Pro and the Center of Excellence marks a significant step toward a safer, mine-free future. By integrating state-of-the-art AI technology into national demining efforts, Ukraine is setting a new global benchmark for humanitarian mine action.

For more information about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, please visit https://safeprogroup.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing leveraging commercially available "off-the-shelf" drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Although Safe Pro Group believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Safe Pro Group has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. Safe Pro Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250403557510/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:

media@safeprogroup.com



Investor Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:

investors@safeprogroup.com