Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2025) - Meryllion Resources Corporation (CSE: MYR), ("Meryllion" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has closed a second tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). Pursuant to this Second Tranche, the Corporation issued a total of 14,386,665 common shares in the capital stock of the Corporation (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.015 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $215,800.

Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for working capital purposes and to pursue potential new acquisitions. The Private Placement is subject to final acceptance of the CSE. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

For further information, please contact:

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although Management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such.

Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/247576

SOURCE: Meryllion Resources Corporation