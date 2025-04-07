Silver Spring, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2025) - BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) ("BTCS" or the "Company"), a leader in blockchain infrastructure and technology, today announced the expansion of its block-building operations to Binance Chain, the fifth-largest cryptocurrency with a market cap exceeding $80 billion as of April 3, 2025. This move reinforces the Company's commitment to scalable revenue growth.

The expansion was accelerated through the strategic acquisition of TxBoost, an established Binance Chain block builder, further strengthening BTCS's position in the rapidly evolving Ethereum Virtual Machine ("EVM") based ecosystem.

"Builder+ supporting Binance Chain is a natural extension of our Ethereum-focused infrastructure strategy," stated Charles Allen, CEO of BTCS. "Given Binance Chain's roots as a fork of Ethereum and its EVM compatibility, we're able to leverage components of our existing technology stack to quickly scale, which aligns with our strategic objectives of increasing revenue and improving margins."

Builder+ generated significant revenue growth for the Company. In Q4 2024, it generated approximately $2.3 million in revenue, as disclosed in our 2024 Full Year Earnings Release, accounting for more than half of 2024 total revenue. With the addition of Binance Chain to Builder+, BTCS plans to drive revenue growth by strategically expanding operations across compatible blockchains.

This initiative is in line with management's desire to achieve the Company's 2025 $20 million revenue performance milestone, as noted in our January 2, 2025, Form 8-K filing. Management believes this initiative-alongside other ongoing strategic efforts-is a meaningful step toward achieving that goal and creating shareholder value.

About BTCS:

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) is a U.S.-based blockchain infrastructure technology company currently focused on driving scalable revenue growth through its blockchain infrastructure operations. BTCS has honed its expertise in blockchain network operations, particularly in block building and validator node management. Its branded block-building operation, Builder+, leverages advanced algorithms to optimize block construction for on-chain validation, thus maximizing gas fee revenues. BTCS also supports other blockchain networks by operating validator nodes and staking its crypto assets across multiple proof-of-stake networks, allowing crypto holders to delegate assets to BTCS-managed nodes. In addition, the Company has developed ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data analytics platform, which enhances user access and engagement within the blockchain ecosystem. Committed to innovation and adaptability, BTCS is strategically positioned to expand its blockchain operations and infrastructure beyond Ethereum as the ecosystem evolves. Explore how BTCS is revolutionizing blockchain infrastructure in the public markets by visiting www.btcs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding investment opportunities from Binance Chain, growth of Binance, goals and beliefs with respect to revenue goals and increased margins, and our ability to capitalize on Binance Chain's growth. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation regulatory issues, unanticipated issues integrating Binance Chain into our operations, cybersecurity risks, technological challenges, market adoption risks, competition, changes in blockchain protocols, unexpected issues with Builder+, the reluctance of validators to utilize our Builder+ product, volatility in cryptocurrency markets, and other risks inherent to blockchain technology and cryptocurrency operations, as well as risks set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 which was filed on March 20, 2025. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

