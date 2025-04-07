BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Euro area investor confidence deteriorated to the lowest level in one-and-a-half years in April as expectations logged the second sharpest fall on record, results of the monthly survey by the behavioral research institute Sentix showed on Monday.The investor confidence index fell more-than-expected to -19.5 in April from -2.9 in March. The decline was much severe than the expected slump to -8.9. The latest score was the weakest since October 2023.Economic expectations plunged by 33.8 points in April to hit the lowest since October 2023. The indicator plummeted to -15.8 from +18.0 in the previous month.At the same time, the current situation indicator fell moderately to -23.3 from -21.8 a month ago.In March, economic hopes went through the roof following the planned super-debt in Germany and the euro area. The European economy is set to take off again with massive debt-financed investments in defense equipment, the think tank noted.However, Sentix observed that U.S. President Donald Trump's Liberation Day tariff announcement caused a wave of shock and expectations plummeted, wiping out all the recovery efforts of the recent months.In Germany, the economic sentiment hit -27.8 in April, down sharply from -12.5 in March. Economic expectations collapsed 36.3 points, while the situation values remained recessive.The expectations index sunk -15.8 from +20.5 in March. On the other hand, the current situation index rose to -39.0 from -40.5 in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX