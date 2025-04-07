Eezy Oyj: Inside information: Johan Westermarck has been appointed as CEO at Eezy Plc

EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE - 7 APRIL 2025 AT 13:15

Inside information: Johan Westermarck has been appointed as CEO at Eezy Plc

On 7 April 2025, Eezy's Board of Directors has appointed Johan Westermarck, Lic.Sc. (Econ.), M.Sc (Tech.), as the company's CEO.

Before joining Eezy Johan Westermarck has been the CEO of Bittium Plc from 2023 to 2025. Before Bittium he was the CEO of Citec Group ja Maintpartners Group, and has held leading positions at Eltel Group, Elcoteq and Ahlström Machinery.

Westermarck will start his new role latest by 19th August 2025.

"I am very pleased and confident to have Johan joining Eezy. His versatile and long experience will benefit Eezy. Johan has a strong and solid track record of executing the strategy with the team in a profitable and speedy manner", says Tapio Pajuharju, Chairman of the Board.

"Eezy's mission is to build good working life in Finland. The company has great potential, and I look forward to building the future together with the highly professional team", says Johan Westermarck.

Siina Saksi will continue as Eezy's CEO until Westermarck takes up his new position.

Further information:

Tapio Pajuharju

Chairman of the Board

tel. +358 50 577 4200

Interview requests:

Marleena Bask

Chief communication and marketing officer

marleena.bask@eezy.fi

tel. +358 50 352 3643

Eezy is Finland's largest work life expertise company, whose mission is to build good working life. Eezy serves its clients in areas such as staffing, corporate culture design, leadership development, recruitment, employment services and personnel surveys. In 2024, Eezy had a revenue of €174 million, the company employed 22 000 people, carried out thousands of organisational development projects and analysed up to 200,000 employee survey responses. The company reports its CSRD compliant sustainability statement annually as part of its financial statements. See more: www.eezy.fi