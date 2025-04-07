Hardman & Co Research

Hardman & Co research on Chesnara plc (CSN): Showing good operational progress



07-Apr-2025 / 14:20 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Hardman & Co Research on Chesnara plc (CSN): Showing good operational progress Chesnara announced its 2024 results, which showed positive progress compared with 2023. The main features were positive market returns, offset by some mixed operational experience. Economic Value profit of £69.1m represented a 17% increase on the £59.1m in 2023. Economic Value increased to £531m, up slightly on £525m 12 months earlier, with a negative forex impact as well as dividend payment. Cash generation was excellent, with base cash increasing to £51.6m and commercial cash to £59.6m. The dividend, as expected, was increased by 3% to 24.69p. This is the 20th consecutive year of dividend increases. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/csn-showing-good-operational-progress/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. To contact us: Hardman & Co

9 Bonhill Street London EC2A 4DJ www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on X: @HardmanandCo Contact: Brian Moretta



bm@hardmanandco.com





Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement. About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



