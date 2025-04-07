LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK scientists have successfully completed a major hypersonic propulsion test, which could see weapons travelling at several thousand miles per hour.They achieved this major milestone in development of hypersonic weapons in close collaboration with the U.S. government.A joint team led by the Defense Science and Technology Laboratory, together with the US Air Force Research Laboratory and supported by industry partners including UK SME Gas Dynamics Ltd, carried out 233 successful static test runs at the NASA Langley Research Center in Virginia.This extensive testing was part of the UK's Hypersonic Weapons Program, and took place over six weeks involving real-time data analysis to refine design aspects and boost propulsive performance, the UK Ministry of Defense said.The propulsion system is set to power a cutting-edge hypersonic cruise missile concept.'This milestone moment on hypersonics research, supported by British scientists and British small businesses, demonstrates another crucial area where we are working in lockstep with the United States to bolster our Armed Forces and strengthen our deterrence,' said UK Defence Secretary John Healey.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX