Pearson Redefines its Brand to Embrace the Future of Learning

New brand identity reflects learning as a core human need, essential for personal happiness and progress

LONDON, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's leading learning company, today unveiled a dynamic new brand identity that demonstrates its leadership as a lifelong learning company. More than just a refreshed logo, the rebrand represents a deep understanding of the evolving needs of learners worldwide.

Pearson's brand evolution is grounded in a core belief: humans are born to learn. The company views learning not just as acquiring knowledge, but a vital force for growth, adaptation and thriving in a rapidly changing world. This understanding is at the heart of the new brand.

"Our new brand reflects our belief in the transformative power of learning," said Ginny Cartwright Ziegler, Chief Marketing Officer at Pearson. "It captures the emotional core of learning-the innate human desire to grow, adapt and thrive. We understand that learning is a deeply personal journey, and our new brand resonates with that experience, celebrating the curiosity, resilience and ambition of learners everywhere."

Pearson has invested significantly in understanding the science of learning and how individuals learn most effectively. Research has shown that people who work to improve a skill or ability feel happier day-to-day and long term, even when learning itself feels challenging. Additionally, those who spend more time learning, whether in formal schooling or informal experiences, are more likely to report having purpose in their life. These insights have informed the development of the new brand and will continue to shape Pearson's products and services, ensuring they remain at the forefront of innovation and efficacy.

"This rebrand is not just about new logos or colors; it's a bold step in redefining who we are, what we stand for and our commitment to help people realize the life they imagine through learning," said Pearson CEO Omar Abbosh. "Learning shapes our thoughts, feelings, connections and successes, driving growth at every stage of life. This future-oriented vision aligns deeply with our culture and our products and services, laying the foundation for sustained value creation and guiding our transformation to better serve learners, educators and partners worldwide."

To learn more about Pearson's new brand identity and its vision for the future of learning, please visit https://plc.pearson.com/.

