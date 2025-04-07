AMTD Group Inc. ("AMTD" or the "Group"), alongside AMTD IDEA Group and AMTD Digital, jointly announced thatL'OFFICIEL, the global fashion media founded in France in 1921, will open the world's first L'OFFICIEL COFFEE in 2nd quarter of this year.

L'OFFICIEL COFFEE will express the spirit and voice of L'OFFICIEL a bible of fashion and culture.

L'OFFICIEL COFFEE, which embodies L'OFFICIEL's aesthetic and history, will offer carefully selected specialty coffees, beautifully designed sweets, and meticulously crafted café menus, providing visitors with a special experience of luxury in a casual style. The carefully selected materials and attention to details for the design create a unique space that brings L'OFFICIEL's world to life.

L'OFFICIEL COFFEE offers a new experience that engages all five senses in a space where fashion, lifestyle and culture converge.

About AMTD Group

AMTD Group is a conglomerate with a core business portfolio spanning across media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality areas.

About L'Officiel

L'Officiel (www.lofficiel.com) is a leading global media company with a century-long brand legacy, based in Paris since 1921. Present in over 30 countries worldwide, L'Officiel is recognized as a leading luxury and fashion media brand, serving as an international reference for French style and pioneering in fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and contemporary society.

About L'OFFICIEL COFFEE

L'OFFICIEL COFFEE, which embodies L'OFFICIEL's aesthetic and history, offers carefully selected specialty coffees, beautifully designed sweets, and meticulously crafted café menus, providing visitors with a special experience of luxury in a casual style. AMTD Group will roll out L'OFFICIEL COFFEE in major markets around the world, starting in 2025.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors with global markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients' diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active super connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on X (formerly known as "Twitter") at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates key business lines including digital media, content and marketing services, investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital's announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

