EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Announcement on the First Implementation of A-Share Repurchase through Centralized Bidding Transactions
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 7 April 2025 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) today published an announcement in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and applicable PRC laws in relation to the First Implementation of A-Share Repurchase through Centralized Bidding Transactions.
The full announcement is available at:
https://smart-home.haier.com/en/dggg/P020250407676014543172.pdf?appdesc=Announcement%20on%20the%20First%20Implementation%20of%20A-Share%20Repurchase%20through%20Centralized%20Bidding%20Transactions
