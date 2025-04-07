EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Voluntary Announcement - Plan for Directors and Senior Management to Voluntarily Increase Shareholding of The Company
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 7 April 2025 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) today published an announcement in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Shanghai Stock Exchange and applicable PRC laws in relation to the Plan for Directors and Senior Management to Voluntarily Increase Shareholding of the Company.
The full announcement is available at:
https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2025/0407/2025040702385.pdf
IR Contact:
Haier Smart Home Hong Kong
T: +852 2169 0000
Email: ir@haier.hk
Press Contact:
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sara Pinto
pi@crossalliance.de
T: +49 89 1250903 35
