WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Over 60 percent of students are spending more than two hours a day on recreational screen time, according to the Department of Health's latest 'Student Health Service Annual Health Report' for the 2023-24 academic year.The report has prompted experts to call for screen time regulations and push for gaming companies to shoulder more social responsibility, including taxation on addictive games.The survey revealed that 61 percent of students exceed two hours of daily screen usage for entertainment. Among them, 43.3 percent were primary school students, while a staggering 89.9 percent were secondary school students.While the percentage among primary school students dropped slightly from 47.1 percent in the 2022-23 school year, it remains significantly higher than the pre-pandemic figure of 30 percent. Secondary students showed an upward trend, with the current figure rising from 78 percent last year and 70 percent before the pandemic.Notably, current Department of Health guidelines recommend that children under two avoid screen use entirely, except for supervised video chats. For children aged two to five, screen time should be limited to one hour a day, while those aged six to 12 are advised to stay below two hours. Students aged 12 to 18 are encouraged to practice good time management and take regular breaks.Dr. Patrick Ip, clinical professor at the University of Hong Kong's Department of Paediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, warned in a radio programme that students now average six to seven hours of screen time daily, primarily for gaming and online activities, as per DimsumDaily. This excessive usage has been linked to physical health issues such as severe myopia, declining fitness levels, and a heightened risk of suicide.Dr. Ip urged for early intervention starting at the kindergarten and primary school levels to curb problematic digital habits and protect students' mental health. He also warned of growing incidents involving children falling victim to online scams and encountering inappropriate or abusive content.To combat these risks, Dr. Ip advised parents to participate in their children's online activities, encourage outdoor play, and foster healthy routines. He also stressed the role of teachers in monitoring internet usage and guiding students toward balanced digital habits.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX