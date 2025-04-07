TechPrecision Corporation Schedules Conference Call to Report Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results

TechPrecision Corporation (NASDAQ:TPCS) ("TechPrecision" or "the Company"), today announced it plans to release financial results for its 2025 fiscal third quarter on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 after market close.

The Company will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern (U.S.) time on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-888-506-0062 five to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. International callers should dial 1-973-528-0011. When prompted, reference TechPrecision and enter code 538981.

A replay will be available until April 22, 2025. To access the replay, dial 1-877-481-4010 or 1-919-882-2331. When prompted, enter Conference Passcode 52309.

The call will also be available over the Internet and accessible at:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2198/52309.

About TechPrecision Corporation

TechPrecision Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ranor, Inc. and Stadco, manufactures large-scale, metal fabricated and machined precision components and equipment. These products are used in a variety of markets including: defense, aerospace, nuclear, medical, and precision industrial.

TechPrecision's goal is to be an end-to-end service provider to its customers by furnishing customized solutions for completed products requiring custom fabrication and machining, assembly, inspection and testing. To learn more about the Company, please visit the corporate website at http://www.techprecision.com . Information on the Company's website or any other website does not constitute a part of this press release.

Company Contact: Investor Relations Contact: Alexander Shen Hayden IR Chief Executive Officer Brett Maas TechPrecision Corporation Phone: 646-536-7331 Phone: (978) 874-0591 Email: brett@haydenir.com Email: info@techprecision.com Website: www.haydenir.com Website: www.techprecision.com

