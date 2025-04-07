Anzeige
Montag, 07.04.2025
Deutsche Rohstoff AG Gründer Dr. Gutschlag über Highflyer Almonty Industries Inc.
WKN: A3D559 | ISIN: US8787392005 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
07.04.25
21:44 Uhr
2,150 US-Dollar
-0,085
-3,80 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TECHPRECISION CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECHPRECISION CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
07.04.2025 22:02 Uhr
49 Leser
TechPrecision Corporation Schedules Conference Call to Report Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

WESTMINSTER, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2025 / TechPrecision Corporation (NASDAQ:TPCS) ("TechPrecision" or "the Company"), today announced it plans to release financial results for its 2025 fiscal third quarter on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 after market close.

The Company will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern (U.S.) time on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-888-506-0062 five to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. International callers should dial 1-973-528-0011. When prompted, reference TechPrecision and enter code 538981.

A replay will be available until April 22, 2025. To access the replay, dial 1-877-481-4010 or 1-919-882-2331. When prompted, enter Conference Passcode 52309.

The call will also be available over the Internet and accessible at:
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2198/52309.

About TechPrecision Corporation

TechPrecision Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ranor, Inc. and Stadco, manufactures large-scale, metal fabricated and machined precision components and equipment. These products are used in a variety of markets including: defense, aerospace, nuclear, medical, and precision industrial.

TechPrecision's goal is to be an end-to-end service provider to its customers by furnishing customized solutions for completed products requiring custom fabrication and machining, assembly, inspection and testing. To learn more about the Company, please visit the corporate website at http://www.techprecision.com. Information on the Company's website or any other website does not constitute a part of this press release.

Company Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Alexander Shen

Hayden IR

Chief Executive Officer

Brett Maas

TechPrecision Corporation

Phone: 646-536-7331

Phone: (978) 874-0591

Email: brett@haydenir.com

Email: info@techprecision.com

Website: www.haydenir.com

Website: www.techprecision.com

SOURCE: TechPrecision Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
