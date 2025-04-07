Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Bond

Amrize Completes $3.4 Billion Bond Offering Ahead of Planned Spin-Off



07.04.2025 / 22:10 CET/CEST





Amrize has achieved an important milestone on the path toward its planned listing with the successful completion of a $3.4 billion bond offering reflecting strong investor interest in the future company. The bond offering was more than 4 times oversubscribed, and the $3.4 billion transaction is comprised of four tranches, including: $700 million two-year notes priced at a fixed coupon of 4.60% maturing in 2027

$700 million three-year notes priced at a fixed coupon of 4.70% maturing in 2028

$1.0 billion five-year notes priced at a fixed coupon of 4.95% maturing in 2030

$1.0 billion ten-year notes priced at a fixed coupon of 5.40% maturing in 2035 "The significant market demand for our bond offering demonstrates strong investor confidence in Amrize and the future growth of our business," said Ian Johnston, designated Chief Financial Officer for Amrize. "We will begin our journey as Amrize in a position of financial strength as we aim to be the partner of choice for professional builders across North America and unlock value for all of our stakeholders." Amrize presented its business, growth strategy, capital allocation priorities and mid-term financial targets at its investor day in New York on March 25, 2025 ahead of the planned spin-off from Holcim, which is expected by the end of the first half of 2025.

