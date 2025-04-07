Anzeige
Montag, 07.04.2025
Deutsche Rohstoff AG Gründer Dr. Gutschlag über Highflyer Almonty Industries Inc.
WKN: A3D38W | ISIN: CY0200352116 | Ticker-Symbol: HF6
Tradegate
07.04.25
21:54 Uhr
13,010 Euro
+1,205
+10,21 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OBX
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.04.2025 22:34 Uhr
Frontline plc.: FRO - Filing of Annual Report

Finanznachrichten News


Frontline plc (the "Company") announces the filing of its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The annual report can be downloaded from the Company's website www.frontlineplc.cy or from the link below. Additionally, shareholders can request a hard copy of our complete audited financial statements free of charge by writing to us at:
John Kennedy
8 Iris Building, 7th floor, Flat/Office 740B,
3106, Limassol, Cyprus.

or sending an e-mail to ir@frontmgt.no (mailto:ir@frontmgt.no)

April 7, 2025
Frontline plc
Limassol, Cyprus.

Questions should be directed to:

Lars H. Barstad: Chief Executive Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 00
Inger M. Klemp: Chief Financial Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 00

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Attachments

  • 5493004BCIKYU1YL3H63-2024-12-31-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/286f89d5-5515-48fe-b1d0-06a449083baa)
  • Annual Report 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/369d52b7-f206-422b-a3c8-490f77079b5a)

