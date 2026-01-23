Frontline plc.: FRO - Time Charter-Out Contracts for Seven VLCCs

Frontline plc ("Frontline" or the "Company") (NYSE and OSE: FRO) is pleased to announce that it has entered into one-year time charter-out agreements for seven of its VLCCs. The charters will commence during the period from late-January to April 2026 at a rate of $76,900 per day per vessel.

Lars H. Barstad, Chief Executive Officer of Frontline Management AS, commented: "We are in unprecedented times, and these are charter-out-levels not seen for decades. Frontline remains largely spot exposed after these contracts become effective, retaining upside in one of the most volatile markets in the world."

January 23, 2026

