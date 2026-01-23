Anzeige
Frontline plc.: FRO - Time Charter-Out Contracts for Seven VLCCs

Frontline plc ("Frontline" or the "Company") (NYSE and OSE: FRO) is pleased to announce that it has entered into one-year time charter-out agreements for seven of its VLCCs. The charters will commence during the period from late-January to April 2026 at a rate of $76,900 per day per vessel.

Lars H. Barstad, Chief Executive Officer of Frontline Management AS, commented: "We are in unprecedented times, and these are charter-out-levels not seen for decades. Frontline remains largely spot exposed after these contracts become effective, retaining upside in one of the most volatile markets in the world."

January 23, 2026
The Board of Directors
Frontline plc
Limassol, Cyprus

Questions should be directed to:
Lars H. Barstad: Chief Executive Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 00

Inger M. Klemp: Chief Financial Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 00

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


