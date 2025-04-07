CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple is reportedly planning a sweeping redesign of the iPhone to mark its 20th anniversary in 2027, with major hardware innovations including a long-rumored foldable version and a striking new Pro model featuring extensive use of glass.The report, shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, suggests that Apple is preparing to reimagine the iPhone's look and feel, similar to the bold transformation introduced with the iPhone X a decade ago.While dramatic changes are expected in the future, Apple's near-term updates will remain more modest. The iPhone 17 Pro, expected this fall, will retain much of the iPhone 16's design. However, subtle refinements are on the way, including a redesigned rear camera system that spans the width of the phone and eliminates the familiar two-tone back.Apple's foldable iPhone, which has faced internal challenges including durability concerns, is now projected to launch between late 2026 and 2027.This upcoming overhaul would mark Apple's most significant iPhone redesign in years, a strategic move to maintain its competitive edge in a maturing smartphone market.The rumored iPhone 19 Pro and foldable variant could debut as part of Apple's 20th-anniversary lineup, signaling a bold new chapter in the evolution of its flagship device.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX