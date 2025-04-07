WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Samsung has officially kicked off the global rollout of its One UI 7 update, introducing a suite of refinements alongside the latest Android 15 features. Among the updates, a redesigned weather app brings smarter functionality and a more intuitive user experience.While the weather app's changes may seem modest, they bring about meaningful improvements. Samsung has simplified the widget selection to just two styles, streamlining how weather data is displayed on the home screen without sacrificing detail.A standout addition is the new 'life forecast' feature, which offers activity-based weather insights providing personalized forecasts for outdoor plans such as running, hiking, golfing, stargazing, and camping.To further improve usability, the app now includes clearer descriptions for metrics like UV index, humidity, and wind speed, making it easier to understand conditions at a glance. Users can also switch between cities more seamlessly, thanks to a new swipe-based navigation.Alongside app improvements, One UI 7 delivers Android 15's upgraded privacy and security features. These include better safeguards against suspicious wired or wireless connections, enhanced threat detection, and stricter controls over app permissions.Samsung is also doubling down on user protection by discouraging installations from unofficial app stores, steering users toward Google Play or the Galaxy Store.The update debuted on the new Galaxy S25 and is gradually rolling out to the Galaxy S24, S23, and recent Z Fold and Z Flip models.Samsung plans to bring One UI 7 to nearly 50 more Galaxy devices over the coming months, continuing its push for a more secure and personalized Android experience.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX