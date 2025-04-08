NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Philip Morris International (PM) Monday has announced a collaboration between IQOS and iconic design brand SELETTI for Milan Design Week 2025.The installation, titled 'Curious X: Sensorium Piazza,' will be available at Opificio 31 from April 7 to 13, 2025. This multisensory space reimagines the traditional Italian Piazza, blending the physical and digital worlds, and creating unique interactions where art and technology converge.Stefano Volpetti, PMI's President of Smoke-Free Products, emphasized that the partnership reflects IQOS' commitment to innovation and curiosity in developing smoke-free alternatives. The project also marks the launch of the IQOS Curious X platform, designed to inspire the brand's 32 million global users by focusing on creativity and exploration.The Piazza will evolve from day to night, showcasing dynamic technologies that interact with visitors, creating a memorable archive of human connections. SELETTI's Creative Director, Stefano Seletti, noted that the installation's philosophy of (r)evolution aligns with both brands' commitment to creativity and innovation.The exhibit will be open daily from April 8-13, 2025, at Tortona Rocks, from 10:00 to 21:00 CEST.Monday, PM closed at $151.23, up by 0.40%. It is currently trading after hours at $151.14, a decrease of 0.06% on the NYSE.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX