WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) announced that it has appointed Mark Wiedman as president of the corporation and its wholly owned banking subsidiary, PNC Bank, National Association, effective immediately. Wiedman will report to PNC Chairman and Chief Executive Officer William Demchak.Wiedman was previously senior managing director at BlackRock and a member of the Global Executive Committee.Wiedman was most recently the head of the Global Client Business responsible for BlackRock's $11 trillion in commercial relationships, partnerships, and joint ventures across financial institutions and investors worldwide. Prior to that, he was global head of iShares and Index Investments. Wiedman built his early career at BlackRock advising on capital markets and balance sheet issues, joining in 2004 to help start Financial Markets Advisory. He later led BlackRock's emergency assistance to governments and financial institutions during the financial crisis. Wiedman also led BlackRock's 2008 creation of Penny Mac and served on its board from 2008-2019. Before joining BlackRock, he was senior advisor to the Under Secretary for Domestic Finance at the U.S. Treasury.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX