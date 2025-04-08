TalkPool AG: Talkpool Announces Financial Targets for 2030

CHUR, Switzerland, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkpool (ISIN CH0322161768), a leading provider of telecommunications network services, today announces its long-term financial targets and guidance for 2030.

Strong Foundation for Growth

Following three consecutive years of improving operational cash flow and increased profitability, Talkpool is now well-positioned to enter a phase of accelerated organic growth. The Company has successfully restructured its operations, strengthened its balance sheet, and created a solid platform for future expansion.

Financial Targets for 2030

Revenue : EUR 40 million (representing a CAGR of approximately 16.8% from EUR 15.76 million in 2024), driven by expansion in existing business and new remote services fuelled by increased use of technology tools

: EUR 40 million (representing a CAGR of approximately 16.8% from EUR 15.76 million in 2024), driven by expansion in existing business and new remote services fuelled by increased use of technology tools EBITDA Margin : 14% of revenues (compared to 11% Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization in fiscal year 2024)

: 14% of revenues (compared to 11% Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization in fiscal year 2024) Operational Cash Flow : Continued focus on positive cash flow generation (9.1% OCF in 2024)

: Continued focus on positive cash flow generation (9.1% OCF in 2024) Capital Structure: Zero net debt target by 2025, followed by strategic cash reserve accumulation

Growth Strategy

The Company's growth strategy includes:

Organic Growth : Planned acceleration from 2025 through 2030

: Planned acceleration from 2025 through 2030 Strategic M&A : Selective acquisitions and potential divestments starting in 2025

: Selective acquisitions and potential divestments starting in 2025 Market Expansion : Penetration into high-growth telecommunications segments

: Penetration into high-growth telecommunications segments Service Portfolio Enhancement: Introduction of higher-margin technology-enabled services

"Our growth trajectory begins now, in April 2025," said Magnus Sparrholm, Chairman of Talkpool AG. "Our stable recurring revenues, combined with our enhanced remote service portfolio, position us to increase efficiency and thereby deliver consistently improving free cash flow and profitability. We have established a clear roadmap to deliver substantial shareholder value through disciplined execution across each pillar of our growth strategy."

The Company will provide regular updates on progress toward these targets during quarterly financial reports. Furthermore, Talkpool will attend several Investor Relations events, starting with Stockholm and Frankfurt already in the second quarter of 2025.

About Talkpool

Talkpool is a leading telecommunications network services provider operating globally with extensive experience in network planning, fiber deployment, and innovative technology-enabled value-added services. Listed on Nasdaq First North (TALK) and Deutsche Börse (TKPL), the Company serves major telecommunications operators, equipment vendors and enterprises across multiple continents.

www.talkpool.com

This information is information that Talkpool AG is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CET on April 8, 2025.

For more information, please contact:

Magnus Sparrholm, magnus@talkpool.com, +41 81 250 2020

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/talkpool-ag/r/talkpool-announces-financial-targets-for-2030,c4132164

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14365/4132164/3373653.pdf Talkpool entering into new stable growth phase

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/talkpool-announces-financial-targets-for-2030-302423096.html